Right-Wing Canadian Candidate Begs Trump to Stop Meddling in Election

The post was in response to Trump’s Truth Social post earlier in the day where he once again provoked Canada by bringing up statehood and basically told Canadians to elect him, “the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half.”

“No more artificially drawn line from many years ago,” Trump added. “Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE!”

Leaving aside Trump’s attitude towards the U.S.’s northern border with Canada versus its southern one with Mexico, the president is continuing to try and bully the country even after his rhetoric caused a sea change in Canadian public opinion. Prior to January, Canada’s Liberal Party, analogous to the Democrats, was set for resounding losses in the country’s next election.