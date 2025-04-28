Right-Wing Canadian Candidate Begs Trump to Stop Meddling in Election
Donald Trump marked Election Day in Canada with one of his weirdest posts yet.
The leader of Canada’s Conservative Party is begging Donald Trump to stop weighing in on the country’s politics as it holds elections Monday, posting in English and French on X that Trump “should stay out of our election.”
“The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box,” Pierre Poilievre wrote. “Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state.”
The post was in response to Trump’s Truth Social post earlier in the day where he once again provoked Canada by bringing up statehood and basically told Canadians to elect him, “the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half.”
“No more artificially drawn line from many years ago,” Trump added. “Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE!”
Leaving aside Trump’s attitude towards the U.S.’s northern border with Canada versus its southern one with Mexico, the president is continuing to try and bully the country even after his rhetoric caused a sea change in Canadian public opinion. Prior to January, Canada’s Liberal Party, analogous to the Democrats, was set for resounding losses in the country’s next election.
Then, Trump was sworn into office and started calling Canada the 51st state, instituting high tariffs, and generally attacking the country. The result was the heavily favored Conservatives losing their heavy polling advantage and Poilievre, a right-wing politician who modeled himself on Trump, has seen his chances for the prime ministership plummet.
As a result, Poilievre has tried to criticize Trump to capitalize on the patriotic fervor that the president has inspired in Canada. But, the fact that his rhetoric and style mirror one of the most, if not the most unpopular man in Canada will not do Poilievre any favors when the polls close.