MAGA Is Out in Full Force After Trump’s Win—and More Violent Than Ever
Donald Trump’s far-right fans are celebrating his victory by ramping up their calls for violence.
Donald Trump’s MAGA fan base has been celebrating since his reelection was confirmed Wednesday, with the trolls out in full force.
Several posters on right-wing social media platforms are jubilant, Wired reports, with many speaking openly of taking revenge against liberals and other enemies of Trump. One such post read, “There has to be as many traitors executed as he has days in office. Build the gallows, restore the REPUBLIC.”
Other posts include references to using military tribunals and executions, as well as armed raids, with one post saying, “New DOJ must utilize armed raids on Democrat Deep State Homes! Drag their asses out into the street, just like they did to our people!!” Another viral meme had the caption, “RELEASE THE PROJECT 2025 HANDMAIDS TALE RAPE SQUADS.”
“Groyper” founder and influencer Nick Fuentes, a proud white nationalist who infamously had dinner with Trump in 2022, openly mocked women and supporters of reproductive rights on Tuesday night.
Other racists and white nationalists also openly expressed their glee. Christopher Pohlhaus, the leader of neo-Nazi group Blood Tribe, who infamously helped fuel false stories about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, posted, “Thanks Trump.”
“Cheaper gas will make it easier to spread White Power across the whole country,” he added.
It seems that far from losing his racist base from years past, as some reports had indicated, Trump actually still has them in his corner. Perhaps it was his Nazi-esque rally in Madison Square Garden days before the election that brought them back. Right-wing influencer and Turning Point USA “ambassador” Evan Kilgore made a trolling post on X early Wednesday morning that seems to sum it all up.