Trump’s Talks With Zelenskiy Went Well After He Ditched JD Vance

The talks certainly seemed more productive this time around (and that isn’t saying much). Trump emerged from the chat publicly skeptical of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions, something he hasn’t been in a very long time.

“With all of that being said, there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days,” Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after he and Zelenskiy talked. “It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through ‘Banking’ or ‘Secondary Sanctions?’ Too many people are dying!!!”

This is a notable change of tune for a president who seemed to have left Ukraine for dead, and an anonymous source told Axios that the chief reason for that was the absence of Vance and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. This tracks—Trump and Zelenskiy had an OK go of it in the Oval Office meeting in February, before Vance decided it was his time to shine.