Trump’s Talks With Zelenskiy Went Well After He Ditched JD Vance
Donald Trump had a much better meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy when JD Vance wasn’t there to blow things up.
Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy actually had a somewhat productive conversation at Pope Francis’s funeral on Saturday—only because Vice President JD Vance wasn’t there to blow it up again.
Zelenskiy’s circle was reportedly very apprehensive about another meeting with Trump, as their last meeting ended with shouting, condescension, and Zelenskiy being kicked out of the White House. But once the two leaders spotted each other at the funeral in Rome they found a more private spot and talked for about 15 minutes.
The talks certainly seemed more productive this time around (and that isn’t saying much). Trump emerged from the chat publicly skeptical of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions, something he hasn’t been in a very long time.
“With all of that being said, there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days,” Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after he and Zelenskiy talked. “It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through ‘Banking’ or ‘Secondary Sanctions?’ Too many people are dying!!!”
This is a notable change of tune for a president who seemed to have left Ukraine for dead, and an anonymous source told Axios that the chief reason for that was the absence of Vance and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. This tracks—Trump and Zelenskiy had an OK go of it in the Oval Office meeting in February, before Vance decided it was his time to shine.
“Mr. President, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media,” Vance scolded during those talks. “Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front line because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president.”
With Vance out of the equation, Zelenskiy seemed to actually be able to break through to Trump. Only time will tell if Trump will go through with these “secondary sanctions” he’s hinting at.