Why the Hell Did Cory Booker Vote for Jared Kushner’s Ex-Con Dad?
Cory Booker said he’d stand up to Trump. Then he voted for Charles Kushner.
Senator Cory Booker broke from the Democratic Party to confirm convicted felon Charles Kushner—father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner—as the new U.S. ambassador to France.
Booker was the only Democrat to vote for the elder Kushner’s nomination. Kushner was convicted in 2005 for tax evasion, illegal campaign donations to the Democratic Party, and witness tampering. He even went so far as to retaliate against his sister—who was a cooperating witness against him— by paying a sex worker to seduce her husband and film it, likely for blackmail material. He was sentenced to two years in jail and was pardoned by President Trump at the end of 2020.
“Kushner admitted that he paid a private investigator $25,000 to arrange for the seduction and videotaping of the cooperating witness’ husband. Kushner admitted to personally recruiting the prostitute and instructing that the videotape be mailed to the cooperating witness,” the Department of Justice wrote in 2005. This is the man Booker bent over backward to make the new ambassador to one of our most important European allies.
Chris Christie, New Jersey’s former Republican governor, who investigated Charles Kushner as district attorney, described his case as “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes” he’d encountered.
“I don’t sit here before you today and tell you I’m a perfect person.… I am not a perfect person.… I made a very, very, very serious mistake, and I paid a very heavy price for that mistake,” Kushner said at his confirmation hearing earlier this month. “I think that my past mistakes actually make me better with my judgment, better in my view of life, better in my values to really make me more qualified to do this job.”
Booker’s break from the party has caused some real backlash, especially after he evoked the “good trouble” of civil rights leader John Lewis in his record-breaking symbolic filibuster in the Senate in April, an act that inspired many and raised his presidential profile. It’s become clear once again that Booker is all talk.
Booker and the Kushners go way back. Charles Kushner helped fund Booker’s first failed mayoral campaign in 2002, and Booker came to his defense when he was convicted in 2005.
“Charlie has helped fuel my hope, as well as made me believe that even in the questionable world of New Jersey politics, there are still spirits who don’t simply act in their self-interest,” Booker wrote glowingly of Kushner before he was sentenced.
Booker maintained his relationship with the Kushners. In 2013, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner hosted Booker at their home in a fundraising event that raised $41,000 for Booker. He defended this relationship in 2017, well after their (unsurprising) conservative turn.
“Listen, I wouldn’t take a dime from them now, but this was a time when they were Democrats,” Booker said at the time. “I mean, they were supporting Hillary Clinton, uh, and the Kushner family were big New Jersey Democrats, and really helped to fight against Chris Christie and a lot of other folks.”
That sounds fine then, but now the Kushners are full MAGA. So how does Booker explain his most recent vote? Especially after his bleeding-heart filibuster?
“Cory Booker losing his newfound Resist Lib credentials by being the only Democrat in the Senate to vote to advance the nomination of convicted felon Charles Kushner (yes that Kushner) to become Ambassador to France is very funny to me,” political analyst Adam Carlson wrote on X. “Jersey gonna Jersey I guess.”
“There’s a lot going on in the world at the moment … and how’s the Senate spending its time?” Democratic Senator Tina Smith asked on X. “We’re voting on Jared Kushner’s dad (a convicted felon who Trump pardoned) to be Ambassador to France, sending a billionaire convicted felon (and relative) to serve as a top diplomat.”
Booker has yet to comment.