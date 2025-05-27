Tesla’s Latest Sales Numbers Show Just How Much People Hate Elon Musk
Elon Musk’s support for Donald Trump continues to tank Tesla sales.
Electric car sales are booming in Europe—but not for Tesla.
The Elon Musk–led automaker’s sales continue to decline in the continent, dropping by 49 percent since April 2024 across 32 countries, according to a report by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association released Tuesday. In the background of the company’s terrible tumble, sales for all other electric car companies rose by 28 percent in April.
It’s not the only recent bit of rough news for the carmaker since Musk decided to infuse far-right politics into his brand. Musk’s support for Donald Trump and the U.S. president’s far-right, government-destroying policies has influenced buyers, leading to boycotts at home and abroad that have drastically affected Tesla’s margins.
Musk’s political foray has also hit Tesla in its key demographics, affecting purchasing options for the carmaker’s historically liberal and environmentally conscious consumer base. Tesla was previously Europe’s favorite electric vehicle company—but last week, numbers emerged revealing that its sales had been overtaken by Chinese company BYD in April, which sold 7,231 fully electric cars compared to Tesla’s 1,165, according to data from Jato Dynamics.
But the multibillionaire CEO hasn’t publicly winced at the sinking numbers. Speaking with Bloomberg at the Qatar Economic Forum last week, the world’s richest man pointed to Tesla’s rising stock as evidence that bullish investors were likely to ignore his political activism.
“We’ve lost some sales perhaps on the left, but we’ve gained them on the right. The sales numbers at this point are strong and we see no problem with demand,” the Tesla CEO said. “The stock wouldn’t be trading near all-time highs if things weren’t in good shape, they’re fine, don’t worry about it.”
Musk’s time in the White House hasn’t just been a P.R. nightmare for the car company. At the beginning of this month, Musk said he would take a step back from leading DOGE to focus on Tesla after the company’s first-quarter earnings fell far below expectations, with its profit plummeting by 71 percent.
Board members, executives, and major investors in Tesla have already jumped ship. Four top officers at the company unloaded more than $100 million in stock between February and March, reported ABC News. They include James Murdoch, the estranged son of right-wing media magnate Rupert Murdoch, and Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk, the latter of whom shed $27 million from the carmaker, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.