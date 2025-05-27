Tesla’s Latest Sales Numbers Show Just How Much People Hate Elon Musk

It’s not the only recent bit of rough news for the carmaker since Musk decided to infuse far-right politics into his brand. Musk’s support for Donald Trump and the U.S. president’s far-right, government-destroying policies has influenced buyers, leading to boycotts at home and abroad that have drastically affected Tesla’s margins.

Musk’s political foray has also hit Tesla in its key demographics, affecting purchasing options for the carmaker’s historically liberal and environmentally conscious consumer base. Tesla was previously Europe’s favorite electric vehicle company—but last week, numbers emerged revealing that its sales had been overtaken by Chinese company BYD in April, which sold 7,231 fully electric cars compared to Tesla’s 1,165, according to data from Jato Dynamics.

But the multibillionaire CEO hasn’t publicly winced at the sinking numbers. Speaking with Bloomberg at the Qatar Economic Forum last week, the world’s richest man pointed to Tesla’s rising stock as evidence that bullish investors were likely to ignore his political activism.