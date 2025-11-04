Dick Cheney Dies at 84—Unfortunately Not at The Hague
The former vice president, who said he had no regrets about the Iraq War or the CIA’s horrific torture program, has passed away.
Former vice president and architect of the war on terror Dick Cheney passed away Monday at the age of 84 from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.
According to a statement from his family, Cheney “was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing.”
The rest of the country, however, knows him for being one of the most powerful vice presidents in U.S. history, helping to lead the United States after the 9/11 attacks into a myriad of military campaigns, including Iraq and Afghanistan, and having the U.S. commit torture and extrajudicial assassinations across the world.
Cheney was unapologetic about his actions during his tenure as vice president, saying in an interview in 2014, “Torture, to me … is an American citizen on his cellphone making a last call to his four young daughters shortly before he burns to death in the upper levels of the Trade Center in New York on 9/11.”
When pressed about the CIA’s interrogation program from those days, which included waterboarding, prisoners shackled in stress positions, and people of mistaken identity tortured, Cheney said, “I’d do it again in a minute.”
Cheney also expressed no regrets over leading the U.S. into the Iraq War, calling it “the right thing to do” more than a decade later, even after it plunged the U.S. into debt, killed hundreds of thousands of Iraqis at a minimum, and destabilized the country so much that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, was later able to gain a foothold.
Later in life, Cheney was critical of the Republican Party, breaking with Donald Trump along with his daughter, former Representative Liz Cheney, and later endorsing Kamala Harris in 2024. But he died without facing any accountability for his earlier actions.
This story has been updated.