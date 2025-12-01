Trump Goes One Step Further With Attack on Naturalized Citizens
Donald Trump’s assault on immigrants keeps getting worse following the shooting of two National Guard members.
Donald Trump wants to take U.S. citizenship away from people he deems “criminals.”
Trump told reporters on Air Force One Sunday that “we have criminals that came into our country and they were naturalized maybe through Biden or somebody that didn’t know what they were doing.
“If I have the power to do it, I’m not sure that I do, but if I do, I would denaturalize, absolutely,” Trump said. In a follow-up question, a reporter asked Trump what he meant when he posted in support of “reverse migration” on Truth Social on Thursday.
“It means ‘Get people out that are in our country, get ’em out of here. I want to get ’em out,’” Trump said.
Since the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., by an Afghan refugee on Wednesday, Trump has gone on an anti-immigration tirade, pausing all asylum decisions and saying that he wants to “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries” on Truth Social.
In another post, Trump falsely claimed that “most” foreign-born U.S. residents “are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels.” Data from 2022 indicates that immigrants per capita consume 21 percent less in public assistance than native-born Americans.
But that’s not of interest to Trump, or his adviser Stephen Miller, a racist and anti-immigration hawk whose fingerprints are all over these new policies and Truth Social posts. It’s clear that the Trump administration just wants fewer immigrants in the U.S. and is willing to challenge long-standing laws and the Constitution to make that happen.