McCarthy Faceplant Watch: Five Rounds, No House Speaker, No End in Sight
Kevin McCarthy's (failed) bid for House speaker continues.
Kevin McCarthy cannot catch a break, losing his fifth consecutive vote for speaker of the House on Wednesday.
The California representative has been open about hoping to seize the gavel, but not only has he repeatedly lost the rounds of voting, but he has lost individual votes in the process. In round five, he won just 201 votes out of his party’s 222 seats.
Democratic challenger Hakeem Jeffries again won 212 votes, making him “the lead vote-getter” in each round, as noted by Representative Pete Aguilar, who has officially nominated Jeffries for multiple ballots.
Congress cannot move forward until someone is elected speaker, so the proceedings will continue until someone wins. In Congress’s 200-year history, there have only been 14 instances in which it took more than two ballots to confirm the House speaker. The last one was exactly 100 years ago. It took nine rounds of votes to resolve that battle.
Hopefully it does not take that long this time.
