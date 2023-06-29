Mike Pence’s Incredibly Dumb Reaction to the Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ruling
He checked his privilege—and there’s definitely nothing to see there.
The Supreme Court this morning outlawed affirmative action in colleges, and Mike Pence quickly distinguished himself among the crowded 2024 GOP field with the dumbest reaction yet to the ruling.
“There may have been a time, fifty years ago, when we needed to affirmatively take steps to correct long-term racial bias in institutions of higher education. But I can tell you as the father of three college graduates, those days are long over,” Pence said Thursday. Those three children are all white.
One wonders what possibly could have occurred in 1973 to forever end “long-term racial bias” at colleges. But I guess we’ll just have to trust that the well-connected former vice president knows exactly what he’s talking about with regards to whether non-white Americans are still disadvantaged from getting to go to college.