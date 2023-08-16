“It’s Not Illegal to Text People”: Republicans’ Wild Defenses of Donald Trump
Republicans are spinning some bizarre arguments after Trump’s fourth indictment.
Republicans are getting way too creative in their defense of Donald Trump after his whopping fourth indictment.
Trump and 18 of his top allies were indicted late Monday for their attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. And Republican lawmakers have been brushing away the whole thing.
Representative Nancy Mace told Fox News Trump should actually be given a chance to prove the election fraud in 2020.
Mace argued that the charges against Trump are politicized. When Fox’s Neil Cavuto asked Mace whether she believed that all 91 criminal charges Trump is facing throughout the four indictments are really politically motivated, she said she believes most of them are.
“It’s not illegal to text people or to take legal advice no matter how awful we might think your attorneys are,” she added.
Representative Jim Jordan also argued that Trump’s legal team was only giving legal advice (on how to overthrow the election) and Trump’s chief of staff was only seeking a “phone number.”
“Trump was asking Raffensberger not to do anything illegal, but he was making the point that you don’t need to investigate every area where there was a problem, you just need to investigate enough areas to demonstrate the fact that he won,” Senator Bill Hagerty told Fox Business.
Trump, we now know, did ask Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to do something illegal. In a January 2021 call, he asked Raffensperger to “find” 11,670 missing votes—the exact number Trump needed to win Georgia.
Trump’s 2024 competitors also pushed the “politicization” line of argument, as they have with every other indictment.
Senator Tim Scott criticized how the legal system is facing weaponization and that the prosecution is “un-American and unacceptable.” Governor Ron DeSantis called it “an example of this criminalization of politics.”