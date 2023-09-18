How Trump Found a Very Trumpy Way to Sully Classified Docs

We now have even more details about how little Donald Trump cares about classified documents. His former executive assistant allegedly told federal investigators that he used classified documents as scrap paper.

Molly Michael, who worked as Trump’s assistant from 2018 until 2022, told special counsel Jack Smith’s team that Trump would write to-do lists for her on the backs of documents that had visible classification markings, ABC reported Monday, citing anonymous sources. The classified documents were originally used to brief Trump about phone calls with foreign leaders and other international matters.