Trump Goes on Bizarre Rant on His Preferred Method of Violent Death
He’s probably the only U.S. president ever even to have a preferred method of violent death.
Former President Donald Trump went on a bizarre rant on Sunday evening, ranking his preferred forms of violent death.
The Republican presidential candidate was speaking at a campaign event in Iowa on Sunday evening, when he randomly pitched the scenario of being stuck on a sinking battery-powered boat in the ocean. Getting into incredible detail, he claimed he would rather be electrocuted than eaten by a shark.
“I will take electrocution every single time,” he said, slurring his words. “Do we agree? I will take electrocution.”
In addition to his existential comments—perhaps fueled by the mounting legal cases against him—Trump also mentioned the Obama administration in his speech, as if Barack Obama were the current president.
On Monday morning, Trump visited New York to attend yet another trial against him related to claims that he, his organization, and his adult children have defrauded insurers and lenders. Trump has already been found liable for inflating his net worth by billions of dollars. Soon we’ll learn how much he’ll have to pay.