Dianne Feinstein Was Hospitalized After Falling at Home
The 90-year-old senator was missing from Congress for months earlier this year due to her health.
Senator Dianne Feinstein was taken to the hospital after falling at her home in San Francisco, according to multiple outlets.
“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” a Feinstein spokesperson told TMZ Wednesday. “All of her scans were clear and she returned home.”
The 90-year-old senator was missing from the chamber for nearly three months earlier this year due to a particularly bad bout of shingles. That illness led to her contracting Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which causes facial paralysis and vision and balance impairments, as well as encephalitis—an inflammation of the brain that can cause “lasting memory or language problems, sleep disorders, bouts of confusion, mood disorders, headaches and difficulties walking,” according to The New York Times.
When she did finally return to Congress, she seemed completely unaware that she had been missing at all.
She is also increasingly reliant on her staff to direct her on how and when to vote. “Just say ‘aye,’” a colleague told her in one particularly awkward moment last month.
This is the second-oldest U.S. Senate in history. Two-thirds of Californians believe Feinstein is no longer fit to serve.