Ex-Trump Lawyer: This Is the Factor that Will Finally Put Trump Behind Bars
Former White House attorney Ty Cobb predicted what will put Donald Trump in jail.
A one-time Trump attorney thinks the former president’s social media addiction might be the end for him in his legal trials.
Throughout October, Trump has been slapped with multiple gag orders for threatening and insulting court staff and witnesses in his various legal cases—though that hasn’t been enough to stop him.
Meanwhile, in his federal election subversion trial in Washington, D.C., Trump slammed Judge Tanya Chutkan and a potential witness, former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, just hours after his gag order was reinstated on Monday. In posts to Truth Social, Trump described Barr as “dumb, weak, slow moving, lethargic, gutless, and lazy.”
That kind of behavior will probably be enough to lock him up, according to Ty Cobb, a former Trump attorney and current partner at the law firm Hogan Lovells.
In an interview with CNN, Cobb argued that the violations in the New York trial, which are a civil matter, aren’t as “consequential” as the criminal conspiracy charges he faces in D.C.
“I think she’ll come in with a much heavier penalty and ultimately he’ll spend a night or a weekend in jail,” Cobb said.
“I think it’ll take that to stop it,” he added.
Ty Cobb was a part of the Trump administration legal team from July 2017 until May 2018 and managed matters related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, whom Cobb later described as an “American hero.”
Cobb has since commented several times on Trump’s ongoing legal woes—in August, the attorney told CNN that the evidence against the former president is “so overwhelming” in the classified documents case, describing it as “tight.” In September, Cobb likened Trump to a “mob boss.”