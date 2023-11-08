Trump Floats Worst Person You Know As Potential Vice President Pick

President Trump tells @ClayTravis and @BuckSexton he'll consider @TuckerCarlson for VP: "I like Tucker a lot. I guess I would consider him. He’s got great common sense."



More in the podcast: https://t.co/WvNDsUybBx pic.twitter.com/0n5r2EWQmN — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) November 8, 2023

Trump, the Republican frontrunner, does seem to genuinely like Carlson. Trump has refused to participate in the primary debates, and during the first one, he chose to air an interview with Carlson instead. Trump apparently also decided to take the Covid-19 pandemic seriously after Carlson urged him to do so.

But it’s unclear how the pair’s dynamic would work in the long run. When Fox was sued by Dominion Voting Systems, the electronic voting machine maker released troves of personal messages sent by the network’s on-screen talent. Among them were messages from Carlson proclaiming just how much he hates Trump.