GOP Congressman Publicly Torches Lauren Boebert Over Groping Date

McClain: Please keep your hands above the table. I know it’s date night for some of you but no inappropriate touching. That includes you Lauren Boebert. pic.twitter.com/4TyhZ2vwoj — Acyn (@Acyn) February 1, 2024

But the fallout with Boebert stems specifically from a September incident, when the freshman congressman was ejected from the Buell Theatre in Denver for “causing a disturbance” during an evening screening of Beetlejuice. Patrons allegedly made several complaints about Boebert’s inappropriate behavior, which included vaping, singing along, and recording the show, before security officials escorted Boebert and her date out of the show.

In a clip of released security footage, Boebert can be seen initially refusing to leave her seat. Police were called to the scene and stayed in the theater lobby until the congresswoman and her date had left the premises.

On their exit, Boebert allegedly told employees “do you know who I am,” gave security the middle finger, and claimed that she would contact the mayor over the incident, according to a report issued by the theater.