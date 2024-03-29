Biden and Obama Absolutely Torch Trump With Record-Breaking Fundraiser
Team Trump already knows it can’t match these numbers.
A record-breaking fundraiser for President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign raised a whopping $26 million, with the help of two high-profile speakers and a star-studded guest list.
On Thursday, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton joined Biden in New York City for a unique campaign event that included comedians Mindy Kaling and Stephen Colbert as moderators; House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as additional speakers; and Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and Lea Michele as guests. It was, as First Lady Jill Biden put it, “the fundraiser to end all fundraisers.”
The historic unity train stood in stark contrast to Biden’s opponent, Donald Trump, whose team has already admitted they won’t be able to match those numbers. His aggressive, far-right politics and derisive approach to leadership (that includes strong-arming the party on the national stage and one notorious instance in which he allowed a mob of his followers to ransack the Capitol building) have also kept his former Cabinet members and former Vice President Mike Pence from endorsing his bid for reelection.
The only semblance of support that Trump could get similar to Thursday’s turnout for Biden would be to convince the last Republican president, George W. Bush, to endorse him … though it would be a long shot. In past elections, the majority of the Bush family, including Presidents George W. Bush and his since deceased father, George H.W. Bush, refused to back Trump.
Trump’s campaign schedule has also been waylaid by his myriad criminal trials, gluing him to East Coast metropoles instead of rallies across the nation. And the trials have cost him a pretty penny too—so much so that the self-purported billionaire has turned to unconventional means and get-rich-quick schemes to pocket some dough fast, including launching a Trump sneaker campaign at a Philadelphia sneakerhead event, turning to a supporter-backed GoFundMe, selling “collectible” NFT cards featuring images of himself as an astronaut, and hawking limited-edition Bibles.