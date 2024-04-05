New Yorkers Debate What’s Worse, the Earthquake or Eric Adams as Mayor
An earthquake shook New York, and of course the internet had jokes.
A rare, 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck New Jersey on Friday, rattling denizens all the way from the Garden State to Massachusetts. But shortly after the tremors settled, New Yorkers had just one thing on their minds: What the hell was Mayor Eric Adams going to say about this?
“The first thing I thought of was how scary it is that Eric Adams is the Mayor while there was an earthquake. Because if we need that man to put together a plan or a response or anything we are all doomed,” wrote PodSavethePeople host DeRay Mckesson.
Other New Yorkers used the opportunity to rag on their mayor for his reliance on hiring more cops as a supposed answer to all of the city’s problems.
Or for his tangential and repetitive speeches that have recently turned to using the same proverbial crutch of comparing the city to … pretty much anywhere else that’s suffering.
“Eric Adams is like New York City is the San Andreas Fault of America,” wrote Politico’s Jeff Coltin.
“Stowing myself for what our insane mayor will say about the earthquake,” posted journalist Rebecca Fishbein. “Eric Adams: ‘That’s what I love about New York. You wake up every day and a new small business could open or the magic crystals underneath us could get angry and shake the whole city.’”
Or for his reported nightlife habit.
“Eric Adams still at the club, thought the earthquake was heavy bass,” wrote entertainment editor Marlow Stern.
In actuality, the city issued a delayed response, notifying New Yorkers that little damage had occurred inside the city during the historic geological event.
“Our preliminary reports do not indicate major life safety or infrastructure issues from the earthquake. We are performing thorough inspections of critical areas,” Adams posted to his personal account more than an hour after the quake occurred, warning New Yorkers about the effects of aftershocks—after the period in which they’re most likely to happen ended.