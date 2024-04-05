Is the New York Earthquake Epicenter Location a Sign?
Of course Trump is somehow related to the earthquake that jolted the Northeastern U.S.
At around 10:23 a.m. Friday morning, a magnitude-4.8 earthquake rattled the Northeastern United States from Maine to Virginia, including wide swaths of New Jersey and New York City.
But perhaps more surprising than the earthquake was the precise location of the epicenter: Tewskbury, New Jersey, less than six miles from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
And soon, the internet was all shaken up. Some commenters pointed out that Donald Trump’s late first wife, Ivana, was buried at the club in July 2022.
It gets weirder: One poster even discovered that Chubb Insurance, which backed Trump’s bond in his defamation case, has an executive office in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, also within a six-mile radius of the epicenter and the golf club. Alina Habba, one of Trump’s attorneys, also has offices nearby.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene saw religious and political significance behind the earthquake.
There’s no word on what she thinks of Trump being so closely tied to the epicenter.