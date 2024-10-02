Mark Robinson Torched for Skipping Crucial Hurricane Helene Aid Vote

Demographically, Walz’s strongest support came from people who tend to support the Democratic Party: younger people, those aged between 25 and 34, people with college degrees, and Black and Latino poll respondents, according to Politico. Vance drew his support from Republican standbys: people over 55, white voters, and people without college degrees. Men and women were evenly divided on who won.

Vance came into Tuesday night’s debate in a massive polling deficit, showing him as more unpopular than any other vice presidential pick in modern U.S. history at this point in the race. He may have improved his standing somewhat given that starting point, but it wasn’t at the expense of Walz. Republicans don’t have much of an answer for Vance’s unpopularity, so it’s up to the Republican vice presidential nominee to improve his stock.

On Tuesday night, while Vance did say some horrific things about January 6 and immigration, it doesn’t appear to have hurt him, at least according to these early polls. Now he just has the task of staying away from weirdness and hoping more damaging statements from his past don’t resurface.