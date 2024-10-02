Mark Robinson Torched for Skipping Crucial Hurricane Helene Aid Vote
Robinson was the only Council of State member not to vote on the North Carolina governor’s request to declare a state of emergency.
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson was the lone state lawmaker who did not approve Governor Roy Cooper’s request to declare Hurricane Helene an emergency and mobilize emergency services ahead of the deadly storm.
As Hurricane Helene approached North Carolina last week, Cooper requested approval from the nine-person Council of State to act under the North Carolina Emergency Management Act, WRAL reported Tuesday.* Within hours, all but one member had responded: Robinson.
Robinson, a Trump-endorsed alleged porn enthusiast and self-declared “Black NAZI” who is currently running for governor, has spent the week since needling Cooper over the state’s emergency response—which Robinson himself apparently helped dampen.
Robinson posted on X Sunday that “the time for politics is over. We are talking about saving people’s lives here.” Then why did he not approve Cooper’s emergency request?
Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory told WRAL that Robinson’s lack of response to Cooper’s emergency request was “inexcusable in a time of crisis.”
“This is not a time for criticism,” McCrory said. “This is a time for working together as a team and asking how you can help. I’m sure there are people who feel stranded out there, but right now is not the time to start throwing arrows.”
Robinson responded Wednesday to WRAL’s report. “When Hurricane Helene was on its way to North Carolina, Gov. Cooper was too busy hob-knobing with rich folks in New York to care about preparing for the storm,” Robinson wrote on X.
“Now Democrats like Cooper, Josh Stein & Joe Biden want to hide behind bureaucratic resolutions that pass automatically—instead of getting out there and working to help people in dire need. I won’t stand for this,” Robinson wrote. “While they are playing politics, my team and I remain committed to doing all we can to help our neighbors in the wake of this devastating storm.”
So far, Cooper has deployed more than 700 members of North Carolina’s National Guard as part of search and rescue efforts and to deliver pallets of water and food supplies to those affected by widespread flooding and mudslides across the western half of the state, according to WRAL. President Joe Biden has approved Cooper’s request for expedited federal support.
Earlier this week, Donald Trump claimed that the federal government and Cooper were intentionally neglecting residents in Republican areas of North Carolina.
* This article originally misstated the day the WRAL report was published.