Biden Issues Dire Warning on Transfer of Power After the Election
Joe Biden used his first appearance in the White House briefing room as president to warn that he’s not sure what happens after November.
President Joe Biden isn’t convinced that there’ll be a fair and free election in November given Donald Trump’s recent rhetoric, and his violent political history.
Making his first appearance in the White House briefing room since he took office in 2021, Biden pointed to the Republican ticket’s avoidance of committing to a peaceful transfer of power as the reason for his concern.
“The things that Trump has said, and the things that he said last time out when he didn’t like the outcome of the election, were very dangerous,” Biden said, adding that JD Vance has made similar statements in recent days. “So I’m concerned about what they’re going to do.”
Earlier Friday, Vance refused to answer whether he agreed with Trump that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged.” The day before, he was caught by comedian Jason Selvig admitting that he believed Trump won that election. The caught-on-tape confession emerged days after the Ohio politico refused to answer a direct line of questioning from vice presidential debate moderators about whether he would challenge this year’s election results.
“Look, what President Trump has said is that there were problems in 2020, and my own belief is that we should fight about those issues, debate those issues peacefully, in the public square, and that’s all I’ve said, and that’s all that Donald Trump has said,” Vance said, without making mention of any of the multiple instances in which Trump has publicly defended his supporters who ransacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Later in the debate, Vance still refused to yield, even during a heated back and forth with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who noted that former Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to certify the election results was the reason why Vance was on the stage instead of the Indiana politician.
“Where is the firewall if he knows he can do anything, including taking an election, and his vice president’s not going to stand to it?” Walz asked on Tuesday. “That’s what we’re asking you, America. Will you stand up? Will you keep your oath of office, even if the president doesn’t?”
“So, America, I think you’ve got a really clear choice on this election of who is gonna honor that democracy and who is gonna honor Donald Trump,” Walz said.