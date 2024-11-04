Trump Returns Mitch McConnell’s Many Favors by Completely Dragging Him
Donald Trump humiliated his enabler in chief at a recent campaign rally.
The longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history is now no more than a punch line.
Donald Trump railed against Mitch McConnell at this North Carolina rally on Sunday while McConnell was present, stating that he wanted the minority leader gone because he “helped” the Democrats raise inflation and overspend. Trump even went so far as to mock McConnell’s March endorsement.
“That guy. Can you believe he endorsed me? Boy, that must have been a painful day in his life. Every time I think of it he didn’t have to do that, he provided the necessary votes. What a disgrace.”
Trump then seemed to forget where he was as he went on to shout out Republicans he actually liked, telling the North Carolina crowd that they had the “best of all right here, David McCormick. Where’s David? Is he around someplace? You know, we just left him. He’s a great guy.”
The Republican Senate candidate was not “around” and had no reason to be because he is currently running for Senate in Pennsylvania, not North Carolina.
McConnell has privately railed about how much he dislikes Trump. According to a new biography, he has called the former president “stupid” and “narcissistic” and said that he had “done a lot of damage to our party’s image and our ability to compete.” He also stated plainly that the MAGA movement was “completely wrong” and something that even Ronald Reagan “wouldn’t recognize.”
But in public, it’s a different story: McConnell voted to acquit Trump during his second impeachment, focused on the January 6 insurrection, and endorsed Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024.
The minority leader’s spinelessness has gotten him absolutely nothing, and his party is no longer his. Now he’s mere cannon fodder for a man who can’t even remember what state he’s in.