Trump Returns Mitch McConnell’s Many Favors by Completely Dragging Him

“That guy. Can you believe he endorsed me? Boy, that must have been a painful day in his life. Every time I think of it he didn’t have to do that, he provided the necessary votes. What a disgrace.”

Trump: Hopefully, we get rid of Mitch McConnell… Can you believe he endorsed me? That must have been a painful day in his life… pic.twitter.com/CBRGUtT6ZH — Acyn (@Acyn) November 3, 2024

Trump then seemed to forget where he was as he went on to shout out Republicans he actually liked, telling the North Carolina crowd that they had the “best of all right here, David McCormick. Where’s David? Is he around someplace? You know, we just left him. He’s a great guy.”

The Republican Senate candidate was not “around” and had no reason to be because he is currently running for Senate in Pennsylvania, not North Carolina.