Elissa Slotkin Wins Michigan Senate—in Needed Sigh of Relief for Dems

Her Republican opponent was ultimately more hampered by his record. Rogers is one of many Republicans who was once deeply critical of Trump, but today has dutifully fallen in line. The day after January 6, 2021, Rogers stated plainly that Trump’s “chaotic leadership style” and his actions “clearly” sparked the insurrection. In 2024, Rogers had nothing but praise for the former president, noting that his scathing past remarks are just “differences” that he could work past.

This switch-up proved damning for Rogers, as voters soured on him after multiple shameless attempts to cozy up to Trump. The worst of them came when Rogers defended the former president after he said that “the whole country would end up like Detroit” if Harris won the presidency.



Instead of rebuking Trump, Rogers backed him up, saying that, “If you live on the streets of Detroit, you know crime is not better.” Slotkin seized on this moment of betrayal, stating, “Do you see how scared he is of Donald Trump to even split with him on defending the biggest city in your state? It’s sad.”

