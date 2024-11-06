Elissa Slotkin Wins Michigan Senate—in Needed Sigh of Relief for Dems
Democrats have held on to a crucial Senate seat as they try to narrow Republicans’ majority control of the chamber.
Michigan voters have spurned the MAGA movement, electing Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin to the Senate and delivering a resounding no to Republican Mike Rogers.
The Associated Press called the race for Slotkin on Wednesday, with the Democratic candidate winning by the slimmest margin of just 0.3 percent.
With Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin’s win earlier in the day, that’s another state where Kamala Harris has lost but the Democratic candidate has prevailed.
This is another major blow to Senate Republicans in a state where they have always struggled to gain any real ground for more than 20 years. They now have 52 seats and an eight-point lead in the Senate, with four elections remaining to be called.
In a race that was a virtual tie for days, many saw vulnerabilities for Slotkin in her staunch support for AIPAC and her unpopular House vote to allow states to set limits on gas-powered transportation. But these vulnerabilities were overblown, as Slotkin was able to reaffirm Senate Democratic control of the crucial swing state.
Her Republican opponent was ultimately more hampered by his record. Rogers is one of many Republicans who was once deeply critical of Trump, but today has dutifully fallen in line. The day after January 6, 2021, Rogers stated plainly that Trump’s “chaotic leadership style” and his actions “clearly” sparked the insurrection. In 2024, Rogers had nothing but praise for the former president, noting that his scathing past remarks are just “differences” that he could work past.
This switch-up proved damning for Rogers, as voters soured on him after multiple shameless attempts to cozy up to Trump. The worst of them came when Rogers defended the former president after he said that “the whole country would end up like Detroit” if Harris won the presidency.
Instead of rebuking Trump, Rogers backed him up, saying that, “If you live on the streets of Detroit, you know crime is not better.” Slotkin seized on this moment of betrayal, stating, “Do you see how scared he is of Donald Trump to even split with him on defending the biggest city in your state? It’s sad.”
Slotkin’s victory allows Democrats to breathe a sigh of relief in Michigan.