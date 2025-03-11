Fox News Reporter Questions WTF Trump Has Been Doing Lately

“We also expect the White House to try to reassure folks who are sittin’ there looking at their 401ks going down, and down, and down. This is a White House that came in trying to get federal workers to retire by the hundreds of thousands, but it’s tough to make the argument that you should retire if your retirement accounts are getting throttled, which is what is happening right now,” Doocy said on Fox News. “So we expect—we hope—for answers to all of these curiosities any minute.”

Doocy: They came in trying to get federal workers to retire by the hundreds of thousands. But it is tough to make the argument you should retire if your retirement accounts are getting throttled which is what is happening right now pic.twitter.com/LyKDlLjKII — Acyn (@Acyn) March 11, 2025

Trump’s massive 50 percent tariffs on Canada, announced Tuesday, his 10 percent tariffs on China, and his continuous flirtation with more tariffs on Canada and Mexico, have the stock market in shambles. Monday was the worst day for the Nasdaq in over two years, and on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by nearly 1 percent.

Trump is telling Americans that it’s just a transition period. But even his own cable news mouthpiece is having second thoughts.