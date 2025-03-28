Elon Musk Brags About How Much He Controls Trump
Elon Musk is getting Donald Trump to do all of his dirty work.
Elon Musk is threatening to use the power of the White House against people protesting his companies.
“I think a great wrong is being done to the people of Tesla and to our customers,” Musk told Fox News Thursday, referring to his company’s diminished reputation amid a mass protest of his cars and his involvement in the federal government.
In a matter of months, Tesla’s brand identity has radically shifted from a liberal-leaning, environmentally conscious car label to a symbol of Donald Trump’s movement, thanks to Musk’s “dark MAGA” rebranding.
That’s made the vehicles, as well as Tesla dealerships, targets of political dissent. In the weeks since Trump’s inauguration, Teslas have been lit on fire and sprayed with graffiti, while charging stations for the electric vehicles have reportedly been hit with Molotov cocktails.
“What’s happening, it seems to me, is they’re being fed propaganda by the far left, and they believe it. It’s really unfortunate,” Musk continued, claiming that the “real problem” isn’t the “crazy guy” who attacks his vehicles but rather the people that push the “propaganda” that encourages him to do it.
“Those are the real villains here, and we’re going to go after them,” the DOGE chief warned. “The president has made it clear, we’re going to go after them.”
“The ones providing the money, the ones pushing the lies and propaganda? We’re going after them,” Musk said, casually pointing his fingers in the shape of a gun.
Musk’s intent to limit the repercussions for targeting Tesla to those in power has already proven to be untrue as local governments morph to please the White House and bend to Musk’s will. On Monday, Washington’s Metropolitan Police revealed that two people accused of vandalizing a Tesla windshield will be charged for “political hate speech.”
But the world’s richest man can only play the victim for so long. Customers around the world are voting against Tesla’s success with their wallets, refusing to tap into the brand due to Musk’s new political alignment. And that’s affected Tesla on the stock exchange just as much as it’s ruffled company executives and major investors, several of whom have jumped ship to save their pockets.
Four top officers at the company have unloaded more than $100 million in stock since last month, reported ABC News. They include James Murdoch, the estranged son of right-wing media magnate Rupert Murdoch, and Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk, who shed $27 million, according to a Security and Exchange Control filing.
Even Tesla bulls are slowing down on the electric car manufacturer. Earlier this month, Mizuho Securities managing director and senior analyst Vijay Rakesh cut his firm’s price target for Tesla by $85 per share, according to Barron’s. In a statement at the time, Rakesh pointed to Musk’s polarizing persona and his influence in “geopolitics” as two reasons for the downturn.
A global day of protest against the carmaker is scheduled for Saturday, with thousands of people expected to participate in protests at Tesla showrooms both in the United States and around the globe.
“Nobody voted for this, and nobody voted for Elon,” Vickie Mueller Olvera, a Tesla Takedown protest organizer in the Bay Area, told The Guardian. “He’s an unelected super-billionaire and he’s a thug.”