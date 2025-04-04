Danish Prime Minister Dumps Cold Water on Trump’s Greenland Dreams

Frederiksen gave remarks Thursday alongside Greenland’s new Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and his predecessor Mute Egede, where she voiced her disappointment in the United States, arguing that Denmark had always been a good ally to the country.

“When you ask our businesses to invest in the U.S., they do. When you ask us to spend more on our defense, we do; and when you ask of us to strengthen security in the Arctic, we are on the same page,” Frederiksen said.

“But when you demand to take over a part of the Kingdom of Denmark’s territory, when we are met by pressure and by threats from our closest ally, what are we to believe in about the country that we have admired for so many years?”