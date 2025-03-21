Elon Musk Threatens Leakers After Report on Pentagon China Briefing

Some of the other people who have been targeted by the immigration agency have lived in the U.S. for decades. They include a woman in her fifties who has lived in the U.S. for more than 30 years and is married to a U.S. citizen, a woman in her thirties who first came to the States as a teenager and has proof of valid permanent legal residency, a European woman in her thirties engaged to a U.S. citizen, and a woman engaged to a U.S. legal permanent resident and who has lived in the U.S. for nearly a decade, according to interviews and documents obtained by USA Today.

Even though Republican voters appear to be increasingly irate with the administration’s agenda, some supporters might never turn on Trump—even as their families are taken away from them. Famously, Trump has argued that he could commit murder and not lose the support of his base.

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” Trump said at a campaign stop in Iowa in 2016. “It’s, like, incredible.”