Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Chaos Breaks Out at Copyright Office With Supposed Trump Appointees

Two men claiming to be Donald Trump appointees were blocked from the newly gutted office.

The Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Two men claiming to be Trump appointees were denied entry to the U.S. Copyright Office Monday.

The men arrived at the internal Library of Congress agency with a document claiming to be agency officials as appointed by the White House, reported Wired. They claimed to be Brian Nieves, a new deputy librarian, and Paul Perkins, a new acting director of the office as well as acting registrar, a source told the publication. “It is unclear whether the men accurately identified themselves,” Wired noted.

The document the two men referred to also specified that deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, a former defense attorney for Donald Trump, was the acting librarian of Congress.

The men were not allowed in by Capitol Police, a source told the publication, though the law enforcement agency rejected that anyone had been denied entry or escorted out.

Individuals with those names currently work in the federal government. Nieves serves as the deputy chief of staff at the office of the deputy attorney general, while Perkins is an associate deputy attorney general at the Department of Justice, their LinkedIn profiles reveal.

The attempted entry came two days after Trump fired Shira Perlmutter, the director of the Copyright Office. Perlmutter had served in the role since October 2020, but her exit came one day after the agency published a 108-page “pre-publication” report questioning the legality of utilizing copyrighted materials to train artificial intelligence.

Copyright lawyers who spoke with Wired described the report—and its premature release—as outside the norm for the agency. But the report’s determination was highly anticipated, as growth in Silicon Valley currently rests on the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and its ability to steal information from publishers, news outlets, artists, musicians, and countless other professions.

The nation’s Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden also received the boot earlier last week. She was the first woman and the first Black person to serve in the role. Speaking with reporters Friday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed Hayden’s removal on the librarian’s “pursuit of DEI” and for “putting inappropriate books in the library for children,” claiming that Hayden’s appointment “did not fit the needs of the American people.

Both Hayden and Perlmutter had faced scrutiny by conservatives, including the nonprofit government oversight group American Accountability Foundation, which had called for their dismissal.

“The President and his team have done an admirable and long-needed job cleaning out deep state liberals from the federal government. It is time they show Carla Hayden and Shira Perlmutter the door and return an America First agenda to the nation’s intellectual property regulation,” AAF’s president Tom Jones told the Daily Mail last month.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Here’s How Much Trump’s Shady Crypto Dinner Auction Raked In

This scheme was a massive success for Trump.

Donald Trump smiles in his gold Oval Office.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

People spent an estimated $148 million on Donald Trump’s meme coin in a contest to dine with the president at his private golf club in Sterling, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C., later this month. 

Reuters reports that Trump will host the top 220 holders of his cryptocurrency at a gala dinner on May 22, which he marketed as the “most EXCLUSIVE INVITATION in the world.” The top 25 buyers will get an “ultra-exclusive private VIP reception” and “Special VIP Tour” with the president. 

The contest to dine with the president resulted in the top 220 holdings amounting to $147,586,796.41. The holders of Trump’s coin include companies based in places such as Singapore and Hong Kong.  

The top wallet, holding close to $18.5 million of coin, is called “SUN” and is held by a Seychelles-based crypto exchange known as HTX. Justin Sun, a Chinese national accused of fraud known for spending $6.2 million on a banana and then eating it, is on HTX’s board and already has a financial relationship with Trump. 

Sun said he invested $75 million into the Trump family’s cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, after the 2024 election. He was then fortunate enough to have Securities and Exchange Commission charges dropped against him in February. 

Not all have been so lucky. Trump announced the $TRUMP coin on the weekend of his inauguration in January, and since then, 592,962 cryptocurrency wallets, most of its investors, have lost a combined $3.9 billion.

It’s quite evident that Trump’s meme coin has been a vessel for corruption for the president, allowing millions of dollars in foreign money to flow freely into his and his family’s pockets. Every time the president makes a policy decision or even speaks about cryptocurrency, it causes the value of his coin to go up. Trump is openly flaunting corruption as president, and only congressional Democrats are saying anything, with the little power they have. 

“The Trump meme coin is the single most corrupt act ever committed by a president,” Senator Chris Murphy told Reuters in a statement on Friday. “Donald Trump is essentially posting his Venmo for any billionaire CEO or foreign oligarch to cash in some favors by secretly sending him millions of dollars.”

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Official Says Quiet Part Out Loud on White Afrikaner “Refugees”

Donald Trump has blocked thousands of refugees from entering the U.S.—but is welcoming white South Africans.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau speaks to white South Africans who just arrived at Dulles Airport
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

An administration official’s attempt to explain Donald Trump’s decision to allow white South African “refugees” as an exception to his ban on asylum-seekers revealed just how racist the policy really is. 

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau was greeting the group of 59 Afrikaners who arrived in Washington Monday, when he told a reporter that Afrikaners had received an exception to the president’s order because they could be “assimilated easily” into the United States. 

The reporter had asked why Trump had chosen to prioritize Afrikaners, white descendants of mainly Dutch colonizers in South Africa, over other refugees from countries such as Afghanistan

Landau explained that Trump’s ban on virtually all refugees “was subject, from the very beginning, to exceptions where it was determined that this would be in the interest of the United States.

“One of, some of the criteria are making sure that refugees did not pose any challenge to our national security, and that they could be assimilated easily into our country,” Landau said. 

The deputy secretary’s language indicates that the Trump administration is willing to admit  refugees who are more culturally and ethnically cohesive with the predominantly white U.S. population.

Trump has repeatedly attempted to blow up perceived cultural differences between U.S. citizens and immigrants as a basis for installing blatantly racist immigration policies. 

Laundau’s comments come just months after Trump and his campaign team attempted to smear Haitian immigrant populations, baselessly claiming that a group of refugees in Springfield, Ohio, had begun cooking up their neighbors’ pets. JD Vance even targeted the children of undocumented immigrants across the country for not being fluent in English, claiming they were a strain on the American education system—which the administration obviously cares so much about, given that they gutted the federal agency that funds it.

In reality, Haitian migrants in Springfield created an economic revival in the struggling industrial city, and local officials in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, another of the towns Trump had targeted with racist smears, insisted that Trump was lying and that the language barrier for immigrant students was not an issue. 

Trump’s blatantly racist rhetoric has gone on to inform his administration’s sinister immigration agenda, which seeks to strip immigrants, both documented and undocumented, of their legal protections and deport or exile them to foreign countries. 

In short, any claims about wanting to ease assimilation are just as pathetic as Trump’s claims about immigrants eating cats and dogs.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump’s Crypto Grift Is Pissing Off MAGA

Far-right commentator Ben Shapiro called Donald Trump out.

Ben Shapiro gestures while speaking at a podium
Anita Pouchard Serra/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency scheme is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of some of his biggest supporters.

Speaking on his podcast Monday, far-right influencer and The Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro called on the president to “stop,” openly questioning how Trump’s meme coin grift could be considered good for America, rather than just good for his pockets.

“It just isn’t America first in any conceivable way,” Shapiro said.

Last month, Trump announced a competition to see who could obtain the highest average Trumpcoin balance within a three-week period. That period ended Monday, with the top 220 reportedly winning a private dinner at Trump National Golf Club in Washington with the president.

The top 25 investors in TRUMP tokens are eligible to receive VIP access to the dinner event, opening the opportunity for them to take photos alongside Trump and receive a guided tour of the property the following day. As of last week, 19 of the top 25 holders registered on the meme coin site used foreign exchanges that exclude U.S.-based customers, reported Bloomberg. That means—as Shapiro deduced—that “foreigners are buying a lot of meme coin and then getting meetings with President Trump.

“This raises the question of influence peddling,” Shapiro continued. “If you basically buy a bunch of Trump meme coin and then funnel money to organizations associated with President Trump so you can have dinner with Trump. That doesn’t look great.”

Shapiro also chastised Trump for recently accepting several gifts that could be interpreted as foreign bribes, including a super luxury jumbo jet from Qatar—one of the most lavish gifts ever bestowed to a U.S. president.

“Does any of this help advance the president’s agenda?” Shapiro continued. “You know the agenda that we all voted for, the agenda we want to see implemented. Does this make his presidency stronger or weaker? Now I’m gonna repeat again, I don’t know whether this activity is criminal in any way, but things do not have to be criminal to hurt the agenda.

“Why in the world would President Trump be well served by this sort of vulnerability? Again, more importantly, why would those of us who voted for him, who gave to his campaign, who stumped for him, campaigned for him, be well served by this? The answer is we aren’t, and that’s why it needs to stop,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro isn’t the only MAGA talking head to come down hard on their political leader for accepting the plane. Earlier Monday, Laura Loomer went scorched earth on Trump, damning his acceptance of the jet as a “$400 million ‘gift’ from jihadists in suits.”

Non-MAGA critics of Trump’s cryptocurrency have flagged the investment as a novel way to circumnavigate Federal Election Commission contribution limits, which prevent individuals from donating more than $3,500 per election to their candidate of choice.

Trump has tried to position himself as a pro-crypto president. At a bitcoin conference in Nashville in July, Trump promised to build out a “strategic national bitcoin reserve” if elected, according to CoinDesk.

But others have derided the memecoin as little more than another money-grabbing grift. Trump’s long list of election-year hustles included launching a remarkably ugly sneaker and a limited-edition $60 God Bless the USA Bible co-promoted by “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood. Trump also took the parent company of his social media platform Truth Social public and stamped his name on a new cryptocurrency platform headed by his two sons, Eric and Don Jr., that even the president’s allies have criticized as a “huge mistake.”

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Episcopal Church Draws Red Line on Trump’s White Afrikaner “Refugees”

The Episcopal Church is refusing to work with the government, citing its commitment to racial justice.

Donald Trump stands at the presidential podium in the White House.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Episcopal Church is refusing to help the Trump administration resettle white South African “refugees,” ending a decades-long collaboration with the U.S. government on refugee resettlement.

The church’s Episcopal Migration Ministries have historically worked with the government via grants to resettle refugees fleeing persecution.

“In light of our church’s steadfast commitment to racial justice and reconciliation and our historic ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, we are not able to take this step. Accordingly, we have determined that, by the end of the federal fiscal year, we will conclude our refugee resettlement grant agreements with the U.S. federal government,” said Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe, in a statement on Monday.

This comes as 49 Afrikaners arrived in the United States on Monday as “refugees.” President Trump gave them priority status, which means they waited no more than three months for their resettlement. Many refugees from other countries are forced to wait 18 to 24 months, and sometimes even years, for their resettlement assignment. Trump banned virtually all other refugees on his first day in office, including people fleeing active war zones like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, and others.

White South Africans have made unsubstantiated claims of reverse racism and genocide, which have been echoed by Trump.

“It’s a genocide that’s taking place. Farmers are being killed. They happen to be white,” he said on Monday.

Edith Olmsted
/

Republicans Are Already in Revolt Over Medicaid Cuts

Some Republican lawmakers are ready to kill the upcoming budget bill for not being cruel enough.

Representative Chip Roy speaks into a microphone during a House hearing
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

House Republicans are already opposing House Speaker Mike Johnson’s budget proposal stripping health care coverage from millions of Americans—but not for the reason you think.

Texas Representative Chip Roy was outraged Monday by the House Republicans’ new budget proposal, which included $880 million in cuts largely to Medicaid, not because they were too big but because they weren’t big enough.

“I sure hope House & Senate leadership are coming up with a backup plan …. because I’m not here to rack up an additional $20 trillion in debt over 10 years or to subsidize healthy, able-bodied adults, corrupt blue states, and monopoly hospital ceos …” he wrote on X. Roy is policy chair of the House Freedom Caucus, which has been vocal in advocating massive cuts.

Utah Senator Mike Lee replied to Roy in agreement:. “🎯” he wrote.

The budget proposal would strip Medicaid from an estimated 8.6 million people over the next decade, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The cuts would come primarily due to work requirements—a minimum of 80 hours per month for able-bodied adults—as well as a requirement to verify eligibility twice a year, rather than once.

But not every Republican is pushing for more significant cuts to Medicaid. Earlier this month, 12 GOP lawmakers wrote a letter to Johnson writing that they would “not support a final reconciliation bill that includes any reduction in Medicaid coverage for vulnerable populations,” according to Axios.

Roy had pushed for large cuts to Medicaid while supporting the White House budget proposal released earlier this month, which would cut a whopping $163 billion in federal spending next fiscal year by eliminating programs on climate, education, health, and housing.

“Combined with our joint efforts to rescind additional wasteful spending, and deliver a reconciliation bill that will extend and expand the Trump tax cuts while reforming Medicaid and other programs to reduce deficits, we are poised to deliver prosperity, freedom, and strength to the American people,” Roy said in a statement at the time.

Crucially, it may not actually matter if Republicans approve of Donald Trump’s proposed budget. The administration isn’t ruling out using impoundment to override Congress’s decision, one official in the Office of Management and Budget told Politico. If the administration goes the route of impoundment, the president will be intruding on Congress’s power of the purse, in violation of the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. While Trump and his allies may claim the rule is unconstitutional, it’s not clear that the courts will agree.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Here’s How Much Trump Spent to Deport 32 Immigrants to Guantánamo

This makes zero financial sense—to say nothing of the plethora of human rights concerns.

A man wears a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a red face mask. He walks away from the plane as a line of airport workers and police officers watch him.
Javier Campos/Getty Images
A Venezuelan deported immigrant disembarks off the repatriation flight from Guantánamo to Simon Bolivar International Airport in La Guaira, Venezuela, on February 20.

The Trump administration’s decision to deport immigrants to the U.S. base on Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, cost taxpayers at least $21 million between January 20 and April 8.

Right now, the base only holds 32 immigrants, making the whole effort look like a massive waste. Close to 500 people in total have been held there since January, with no more than 200 at a time. Many immigrants held there have been returned back to the United States, as was the case with 40 people briefly held at the prison in March.

Flying immigrants to Cuba also carries a steep price: $26,277 is the average cost per flight hour for the military aircraft the Trump administration used. The drain of taxpayer dollars has drawn criticism from Democrats in Congress.

“Every American should be outraged by Donald Trump wasting military resources to pay for his political stunts that do not make us safer,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “U.S. service members did not sign up for this abuse of power.”

The military flew 46 flights this year between Trump’s inauguration and the beginning of April, lasting 802.5 hours and costing $21,087,300, according to Department of Defense data shared with Warren. So far, though, the total effort is far below Trump’s January promise to hold 30,000 immigrants at the Cuba facility.

But even if the Guantánamo Bay base was holding as many immigrants as Trump promised, it would still be a bad idea to use the detention center in this way, or even at all. A relic of the Cold War days when Cuba’s Communist regime was aligned with the Soviet Union, Guantánamo Bay became notorious after the September 11 attacks for holding terrorism suspects under the questionable legal designation of “enemy combatants.”

And Trump wants more immigrants held there: U.S. Transportation Command has ordered that a new additional weekly flight to Guantánamo begin. It’s part of a mission named Operation Southern Guard and involves the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the military. The base should have been closed years ago, but thanks to the inaction of previous Congresses and presidents, it continues serving a dubious purpose.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Gavin Newsom Escalates His War on the Homeless in Lead-up to 2028

The California governor thinks a ban on homeless encampments should be the priority right now.

California Governor Gavin Newsom walks ouside while looking downward.
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

California Governor Gavin Newsom, an early contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, is doubling down on his war against his state’s homeless population.

Newsom on Monday called on cities across California—which accounts for a third of the country’s entire homeless population—to clear out and ban homeless encampments. There are 187,000 homeless people in California.

His administration has penned legislation that allows towns, cities, and counties to adopt their own spin on his order. He has also made $3.3 billion in funds available for expanded housing and treatment.

Newsom has cracked down on homelessness since he took office in 2019, but his strategy has yielded little aside from taking homeless people and moving them to different areas in the state, which is not a permanent solution. An audit from 2024 found that the state spent $24 billion over five years with not much to show for it.

This is another notable rightward shift for a man who is seen as a legitimate front-runner for the presidency in 2028.

“Gavin Newsom isn’t fighting homelessness, he’s fighting homeless people,” Current Affairs wrote on X. “Banning encampments won’t fix the housing crisis, but it will make life more miserable for those with nowhere to go.”

This move also comes as Los Angeles prepares to host the Summer Olympics in 2028.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump’s Transportation Sec Warns More Airport Outages Are Coming

Flying is about to get a whole lot worse, according to Sean Duffy.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy gestures while speaking at a podium labeled "Brand New Air Traffic Control System"
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rolling blackouts at Newark International Airport have continued to erode confidence in America’s airports, and while the Trump administration is promising that New Jersey’s flight problems will soon be a thing of the past, the problems are just beginning for the rest of the nation.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had only more warnings for the future of America’s commercial aviation industry.

“The lights are blinking, the sirens are turning.… What you see in Newark is gonna happen in other places across the country,” Duffy said, pointing to telecom and software issues at air traffic towers across the country. “It has to be fixed.”

He noted that, at least at Newark, “we believe we can have it up and running in short order.”

“We’re going to be able to fix that glitch, and we feel a little more comfortable about our primary line that gets the data in on radar,” Duffy said.

Duffy also mentioned that America’s airports are operating on equipment so outdated that the parts are no longer manufactured for replacements, telling host Kristen Welker that the government has to search online for alternatives.

“I’m concerned about the whole airspace. The equipment that we use, much of it we can’t buy parts for new, we have to go on eBay and buy parts if one part goes down. You’re dealing with really old equipment,” he said.

Duffy further acknowledged that while U.S. airspace is safe, a major outage could pose a “risk to life.”

Newark has experienced several significant disruptions since late April, causing hundreds of cancellations and delays, which officials have blamed on aging infrastructure and a shortage of air traffic controllers.

The shortage of air traffic controllers is nothing new, however: It’s been a problem decades in the making. A large bulk of controllers retired over the last 10 years—a coincidence made possible due to the fact that the majority of the staff onboarded simultaneously as replacements for the 11,350 controllers fired by President Ronald Reagan in 1982.

In 2015, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association told Congress that the situation had reached a “crisis” level and that, at the time, the Federal Aviation Administration had missed hiring targets five years in a row. For years, the federal government has failed to properly incentivize younger generations to view the famously high-stress, high-education, and relatively antisocial job as desirable—and similar to other industries, that lapse between the aging workforce and the stalling youth is contributing to a brain drain. (To address this, Duffy also said he’d told the union that air traffic controllers will be allowed to work past the age of 56.)

On top of that, the massive worker shortages have forced controllers to do double duty, for instance at Reagan International Airport, where controllers were reportedly tasked with handling both the flight paths of commercial airplanes and helicopters—work typically done by two separate controllers.

“The Congress and the country haven’t paid attention to it, and they expect it to work,” Duffy told MSNBC.

In February, the administration erased 400 FAA roles, including positions that supported air safety. Duffy confirmed the cuts that time, though he attempted to minimize them by highlighting the overall staffing of the agency, which he claimed employs some 45,000 workers.

At the time, Duffy said he would “supercharge” air traffic controller hiring, hoping to shave four months off the typically arduous onboarding process. But that likely wouldn’t make a dent in America’s air traffic staff anytime soon: It currently takes about four years to become a certified air traffic controller.

Questions have emerged as to whether Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency directed the FAA cuts. But when asked directly about the issue, Duffy skirted the question.

“We were having a conversation about ‘Who do we preserve’,” Duffy said Sunday. “We went back and forth, and Elon agreed; the president agreed, ‘Of course you want to keep air traffic controllers.’ We’re trying to hire more of them. But I think the key is: Can your government be more efficient?”

“You can actually be more efficient and still accomplish the mission of safety,” Duffy told MSNBC.

On Thursday, Duffy released an eight-page framework to replace America’s antiquated aviation infrastructure, revealing at a press conference that the Trump administration would be investing in a “brand new, state-of-the-art air traffic control system that will be the envy of the world.” Unfortunately, the pitch did not mention how the agency would fund the massive technological overhaul.

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Fails Basic Math Problem in His Own Drug Prices Executive Order

Donald Trump made some wild claims about how much he’s about to bring down drug costs.

Donald Trump holds his arms out to the side while speaking at a podium in the Oval Office. He is flanked by Mehmet Oz and Marty Makary.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Does Donald Trump know the details of his own executive order to reduce the price of pharmaceuticals?

During an address from the White House Monday morning, the president stumbled over the terms of his latest executive order, which set a 30-day deadline for drugmakers to negotiate lower prices in the U.S.

“Drug prices will come down by, much more really if you think—59, if you think of sometimes a drug that is 10 times more expensive, it’s much more than the 59 percent. You know, it depends on the way you want to analyze it, but in one way you could analyze it that way,” Trump said. “But between 59 and 80, and I guess even 90 percent.”

Trump insisted that the prices would be slashed by a far more significant rate than the cut he pushed in his first term. “Well, we’re getting them down 60, 70, 80, 90 percent—but actually more than that if you think about it in a way, mathematically,” he added.

Trump got one thing right: It’s entirely unclear how much prices will be reduced. If pharmaceutical companies fail to strike a deal to lower prices, then the U.S. will tie its drug prices to those paid by other countries. But as of now, nothing has changed.

This is far from the first time the president has struggled trying to explain a policy idea. Last week, the president rambled incoherently when asked to explain why he wanted to reopen Alcatraz.

