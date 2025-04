Trump Handed Huge Loss in Fight to Shut Down Voice of America

A federal judge ordered Donald Trump Tuesday to restore Voice of America and other government-funded radio broadcasts.

In a 10-page order , U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth ruled that the president’s efforts to dismantle the U.S. Agency for Global Media broadcasts Voice of America, Radio Free Asia, and Middle East Broadcasting Networks were likely illegal. Trump signed an executive order on March 14 eliminating VOA.

The judge ordered the Trump administration “to take all necessary steps to return USAGM employees and contractors to their status” held prior to the executive order. Lamberth, however, did not order Trump to restore any other USAGM-affiliated entities.

Last month, the White House laid off more than 1,300 VOA staff and accused the 83-year-old broadcasting agency that was started to combat Nazi propaganda of being anti-Trump and a waste of taxpayer money.

Less than a week later, six VOA staffers filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for shuttering USAGM, alleging that Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment. The lawsuit followed a separate filing from USAGM affiliates Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which also argued that Trump’s actions are illegal.

“My colleagues and I are grateful for this ruling, but we know this is just a small step forward as the government is likely to appeal,” lead plaintiff and VOA White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara said in a statement Tuesday. “We are committed to continuing to fight against what we believe is the administration’s unlawful silencing of VOA until we can return to our congressional mandate to tell America’s story through factual, balanced, and comprehensive reporting.”

