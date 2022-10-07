Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Deft Legal Reasoning Collides With Political Reality

This was an obvious result to most, given the composition of the court, but the Democratic establishment, prioritizing stability over substantive results, resisted calls for more aggressive institutional interventions, throwing cold water on proposals such as court expansion. Tragically, the greatest inflection point in Ginsburg’s career may very well end up being her replacement by Amy Coney Barrett, whose appointment radically changed the composition of the court, spelling the end of Roe’s abortion rights protections and, likely, much, much more.

We see this dynamic in the broader political context as well. From Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s resistance to impeach President Trump in the wake of the January 6 insurrection to the Democratic leadership’s insistence on elevating “kitchen table issues” above GOP extremism, the mainstream left takes a trickle down–like approach to political power: just let the horrors of the modern GOP speak for themselves, and the voters will take care of the rest. Politics, to the establishment left, is self-executing, and direct, aggressive intervention from political leaders (such as calling for court expansion or abolishing the filibuster) is not only unnecessary but potentially harmful.

In the context of the Supreme Court, it’s worth considering what exactly those celebrating Jackson’s debut expect to happen. The thinking appears to be that one-upping Samuel Alito at oral arguments and carefully debunking the right’s technical legal arguments will lead to the Supreme Court, despite being firmly in the grip of a 6–3 conservative majority, somehow beginning to move in the right direction, presumably through persuasion, shame, or public outcry. The mere presence of effective justices confirms the inherent resilience and legitimacy of the institution itself, and it’s only a matter of time before the rot is rooted out.