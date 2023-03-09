A List of Every Senate Democrat Who Voted With Republicans to Overrule D.C.’s Criminal Reforms
31 Democrats (and 2 Independents who caucus with the Democrats) joined Republicans in subverting the will of the District's voters.
On Wednesday, the Senate voted 81 to 14 to overturn the District of Columbia’s criminal codes, subverting many months of work that residents and officials invested to update laws that haven’t been dusted off in over 100 years.
It was all part of a right-wing charade against D.C.’s autonomy and fear-mongering against even modest criminal justice reform. One D.C. resident described it as a “slap in the face.” Here’s every Senate Democrat and Independent who joined Republicans in that slap:
- Tammy Baldwin
- Michael Bennet
- Richard Blumenthal
- Sherrod Brown
- Maria Cantwell
- Bob Casey, Jr.
- Chris Coons
- Catherine Cortez Masto
- Kirsten Gillibrand
- Maggie Hassan
- Martin Heinrich
- John Hickenlooper
- Tim Kaine
- Mark Kelly
- Angus King
- Amy Klobuchar
- Ben Ray Luján
- Joe Manchin
- Bob Menendez
- Patty Murray
- Jon Ossoff
- Alex Padilla
- Gary Peters
- Jacky Rosen
- Brian Schatz
- Chuck Schumer
- Jeanne Shaheen
- Kyrsten Sinema
- Tina Smith
- Debbie Stabenow
- Jon Tester
- Mark Warner
- Ron Wyden
Thirteen Democrats plus Bernie Sanders voted “nay.” Raphael Warnock voted “present,” while Senators Tom Carper, Dianne Feinstein, and John Fetterman did not vote.