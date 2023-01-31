GOP State Lawmakers Are Pushing a Slew of Dangerous Anti-Trans Bills This Week

Updated graphic for social sharing that has the correct Iowa bill. Please share with me if you find any more bills up for hearings!



One of the best things you can do is constantly check on your websites for your state's committees. These bills are often snuck in! pic.twitter.com/CWZydOR8tn — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) January 30, 2023

Some of the bills will prevent trans people from changing their birth certificates to reflect their gender identity or will set a legal definition of gender that excludes them. In Iowa, the House Education Committee will discuss a bill that would require teachers to out transgender students.

Bills in Virginia, New Hampshire, South Dakota, and Tennessee ban gender-affirming care for anyone under the age 18 and prohibit the use of public funds such as Medicaid for gender-affirming care for people over 18.

Proponents of anti-trans legislation argue they are trying to protect children. But as critics point out, it’s not about the kids—it’s about stopping anyone from transitioning. And if anything, bills such as these could make life more dangerous for young queer people, as protests against drag shows and even children’s hospitals have escalated.