Are We Supposed to Believe This Is the Text That Got Tucker Carlson Fired?

“It was that he expressed concern about the impact of that hatred on his own brain,” she said.

Unbelievably telling that it wasn't Tucker Carlson's espoused white supremacist views or fueling of political violence that bothered Fox execs - he did that every night on camera. It was that he expressed concern about the impact of that hatred on his own brain. — Ari Drennen

Take this apparent change of heart with a grain of salt: In Carlson’s first appearance post-firing, he doesn’t seem to have changed all that much. It also was previously reported that he was fired due to misogynistic comments. But given Fox’s long history with sexual harassment in the workplace, it’s unlikely that would have swayed executives. And again, none of this is too different from what he’s said on air.

What’s more likely is that had all of Carlson’s comments come to light earlier, it would have dealt a huge blow to Fox as it tries to fend off multiple lawsuits. It’s harder to argue that you don’t spout hateful falsehoods or create a toxic work environment for women when your star anchor’s own words show otherwise.