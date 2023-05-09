America Is So Broken the FBI Has Created a Video on How To Survive Mass Shootings
The video puts the onus on people to learn how to avoid being killed.
An FBI public safety video highlights just how bad gun violence in America is: the government is telling people it’s their responsibility to survive a mass shooting instead of implementing gun control laws.
The video titled “Run. Hide. Fight.” shows people at a bar when a patron gets angry and opens fire, and includes tips on how to protect yourself. The video was released two years ago, but it resurfaced on Twitter over the weekend following multiple tragedies in Texas, including a shooting at a crowded mall.
It’s messed up that mass shootings are so common in the U.S. that the FBI is teaching us how to survive them with a video and a catchy tagline, like the old “stop, drop, and roll” fire safety lessons. Schools have also been having mass shooting drills for years.
The worst part is that somehow, this is seen as the solution to mass shootings: putting the onus on victims to survive instead of implementing protections at a national level.
And that disturbing reality looks unlikely to change anytime soon. In his first public address since his state was rocked by multiple tragedies in one weekend, Texas Greg Abbott didn’t mention the attacks. He spent the whole speech on Monday demonizing migrants, instead.
The day before, he straight up said there would be no increase in gun regulation. Instead, he said he wants to focus on improving public mental health—something he clearly hasn’t addressed before, considering Texas ranks 40th in the country for total spending on mental illness.