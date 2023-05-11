Trump Has No Regrets About January 6

"A lot of the people here probably were there ... it was a beautiful day" -- Trump on January 6 pic.twitter.com/2LUs6Tn9bp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2023

“I’ve never spoken to a crowd as large as this. And that’s because they believed the election was rigged,” Trump replied after a jumbled word salad.

“They were there proud. They were there with love in their heart. That was an unbelievable, and it was a beautiful day,” Trump said about the thousands of rioters. He even lovingly suggested that a lot of the people in the town hall audience “were probably there” too.

Later, when asked by an audience member whether he would pardon January 6 rioters, Trump said he would pardon “many of them.”