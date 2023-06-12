Nikki Haley Finally Calls Donald Trump “Incredibly Reckless”

In a shift in tone, 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley goes after Trump over his indictment:



“If this indictment is true ... President Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security ... This puts all of our military men and women in danger.” pic.twitter.com/g2U1Aj4yxe — The Recount (@therecount) June 12, 2023

Here was Haley just days ago, for context:

This is not how justice should be pursued in our country.



The American people are exhausted by the prosecutorial overreach, double standards, and vendetta politics.



It’s time to move beyond the endless drama and distractions. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 9, 2023

Still, Haley anchored herself in the generic conservative attack on the FBI and Department of Justice (not for anything related to their histories targeting civil rights leaders, for instance, but for actually getting it right by going after one of the more prominent serial criminals of our time). She insisted that “two things can be true at the same time,” that the agencies have “lost all credibility with the American people” and that if the charges against Trump are true, he was “incredibly reckless.”

“My husband’s about to deploy this weekend. This puts all of our military men and women in danger, if you are going to talk about what our military is capable of or how we would go about invading or doing something with one of our enemies,” Haley continued. “And if that’s the case, it’s reckless, it’s frustrating, and it causes problems.”