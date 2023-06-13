On Same Day He’s Arrested, Trump Faces New Legal Troubles for Different Crime

Trump was unanimously found liable on May 9 for sexual abuse and battery against Carroll in the mid-1990s, and for defaming her in 2022 while denying the assault. He was ordered to pay her about $5 million in damages. Just one day later, Trump bashed her during a CNN town hall, prompting Carroll to file for new damages from him.

Carroll also sued Trump for defamation in 2019. Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over the original trial, allowed Carroll to add the damages for the CNN comments to the 2019 lawsuit. She is seeking at least $10 million in damages.



GRANTED! Federal court allows E. Jean Carroll to amend her defamation complaint against Donald Trump to include his vile statements on CNN's Town Hall. On the same day Trump was arrested. Beauty. pic.twitter.com/4aj7ysUBib — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) June 13, 2023

Carroll accused Trump in her 2019 memoir of raping her in the Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s. She initially sued him twice for defamation: first in 2019, when he said she made up the rape allegation to promote her book, and again in November for posts he made about her on social media.

