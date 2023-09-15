GM CEO Twists Herself Into Pretzel Trying to Defend Outlandish Salary

“You make almost $30 million; why should your workers not get the same type of pay increases that you’re getting leading the company?” asked CNN’s Vanessa Yurevich.

“My compensation, 92 percent of it, is based on performance of the company,” Barra said. “When the company does well, everyone does well.”

"You make almost $30 million. Why should your workers not get the same type of pay increases that you're getting leading the company?"



General Motors CEO: "My compensation, 92% of it is based on performance of the company...When the company does well, everyone does well." pic.twitter.com/gSKxb8CtXh — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) September 15, 2023

What Barra really means is this: Her compensation as CEO is tied to General Motors’ profit margins. This means that Barra’s exorbitant salary is also a function of how low she can keep autoworkers’ wages. Barra’s salary has increased 34 percent over the last four years, while in four years workers’ pay has only increased by 6 percent.

