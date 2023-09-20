Eric Swalwell Slams Jim Jordan With Killer Troll During Garland Hearing

Swalwell was quick to hit back. “That is quite rich, because the guy who’s leaving the hearing room right now, Mr. Jordan, is about 500 days into evading his subpoena,” Swalwell said, displaying a countdown clock on a tablet as he spoke. Jordan had gotten up and was walking out of the room.

“If we’re going to talk about contempt of Congress, let’s get real,” Swalwell continued. “Are you serious that Jim Jordan, a witness to one of the greatest crimes ever committed in America, a crime where more prosecutions have occurred than any crime committed in America, refuses to help his country, and we’re going to get lectured about subpoena compliance and contempt of Congress?”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) displays two tablets at a House Judiciary hearing showing a running clock of Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-OH) January 6th committee “Subpoena Evasion.”



“We're going to get lectured about subpoena compliance and contempt of Congress? ... Are you kidding me?” pic.twitter.com/wRPHlKZwSA — The Recount (@therecount) September 20, 2023

The January 6 investigative committee subpoenaed Jordan in December 2021 to discuss messages he sent to Donald Trump ahead of the insurrection. Jordan had also sent messages to Trump’s legal team and other people involved in planning the January 6 rally or objecting to the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.