Joe Biden Has Dementia? Watch This Embarrassing Jim Jordan Fox News Hit

The powerful House Judiciary Committee, which Jordan chairs, held a hearing on Wednesday during which angry Republicans grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray on a variety of pressing issues, including Hunter Biden’s laptop, if the bureau is shielding the Biden family, and whether the FBI is specifically targeting Donald Trump. Wray categorically denied all of their accusations.

Jordan appeared on Fox News to discuss the hearing. But when trying to push back on Wray’s claims to host Sean Hannity, Jordan suddenly was unable to string a sentence together.

if Joe Biden did this during a live interview Fox would spent nights yelling about how he's in cognitive decline pic.twitter.com/BVfYxgCpoP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 13, 2023

He blamed his stumbling on feedback interference from his earpiece. But another reason could be that Jordan simply had nothing of actual value to say.