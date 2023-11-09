Vivek Ramaswamy Kicks Off Debate in the Most Insane Way Possible

"We've become a party of losers" -- Vivek Ramaswamy, who goes on to call for Ronna McDaniel's resignation and for Tucker Carlson, Elon, and Joe Rogan to moderate the debate. He then pivots to a full-frontal attack on Kristen Welker. Wow. pic.twitter.com/JaYbZy42IG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2023

The entrepreneur then continued to attack the NBC moderators, proposing that they should be replaced by Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk—for ratings sake.

Ramaswamy also lobbed an accusation at NBC News anchor Kristen Welker, calling her a member of the “corrupt media establishment,” before throwing one last bomb into his two-minute answer by insisting the 2020 presidential election was rigged.