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Oops! Republican Congressman Admits Hunter Biden Subpoena Double Standard

Representative Greg Murphy gave away the whole game.

Republican Representative Greg Murphy
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Republican Representative Greg Murphy

Republican Representative Greg Murphy said he would vote to hold members of the Biden family in contempt if they didn’t respond to congressional subpoenas, a complete 180 from his position on subpoenas a few years ago.

House Republicans issued subpoenas Wednesday to President Joe Biden’s brother Jim and embattled first son Hunter, as part of their investigation into the family’s supposed criminal business practices. Led by Representative James Comer, the GOP has for months accused Biden of corruption, despite producing no evidence.

During a Thursday interview, CNN host John Berman asked Murphy if he would vote to hold Jim and Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress should they fail to appear before the House.

“Absolutely!” Murphy said. “What do they have to hide?”

Berman then pointed out that Murphy had voted against holding former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt when Bannon refused to testify before the House January 6 investigative committee. Bannon was ultimately convicted of contempt of Congress in October 2022.

Murphy tried to argue that the circumstances were different this time. “It’s a little bit higher, different standards, John, when you have someone who’s in elected office versus someone who’s not in elected office,” he said.

“Who are you saying is in elected office here when you’re talking about holding people in contempt of Congress for being nonresponsive?” Berman pressed.

“Well, tell me what office Steve Bannon was in?” Murphy demanded.

“Well, tell me what office Hunter Biden was in?” Berman replied.

Murphy was visibly stunned. He was silent for a few seconds before stumbling through arguments about the president’s supposed guilt. Republicans, of course, have not subpoenaed Joe Biden.

If Murphy is interested in holding elected officials accountable, he doesn’t even have to look that far. House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, who is also at the forefront of Republicans’ Biden investigation, has been avoiding a subpoena from the January 6 committee for nearly 600 days.

Republicans have aggressively sought to prove Biden’s guilt, despite the fact that they consistently fail to produce evidence. Their star witnesses debunk the GOP accusations, and lawmakers have even accidentally admitted that they have no evidence and don’t really care about the accuracy of their claims.

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Who’s the Senile One? Trump Mixes Up Countries Again

Donald Trump does not appear to be doing well.

Donald Trump
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Donald Trump tried to attack “incompetent” foreign policy officials in the Biden administration—before confusing two very different countries.

“We have never been closer to World War III, and only for one reason. We have incompetent people talking on our behalf,” Trump said during an event in Florida that took place at the same time as Wednesday night’s Republican debate.

He then began to defend previous comments in which he lauded various world autocrats. “Well, what am I supposed to say? They’re stupid people?” Trump asked the crowd. Trump named Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, whom he previously called “smart” and “very talented.”

In classic Trump style, the former president followed up a defensive litany by seemingly confusing North Korea and China. “Kim Jong Un leads 1.4 billion people, and there is no doubt about who the boss is. And they want me to say he’s not an intelligent man.”

The population of North Korea is in fact closer to 26 million, meaning in the best-case scenario, Trump inflated the population by about 1.3 billion people. In the probably more accurate version, Trump mixed up two Asian countries.

China has a population of 1.4 billion, and this isn’t the first time Trump has mixed up countries. During a speech last month, Trump mixed up two fascist leaders who adore him, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

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Don’t Rule It Out: Trump May Be Back on the Stand Soon in Fraud Trial

A prominent legal expert predicts Donald Trump will soon return as a witness in his New York fraud trial.

Donald Trump in a courtroom
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Donald Trump and his three oldest children have all testified in their New York business fraud trial, but most of them will probably be back on the stand soon enough.

Over the past two weeks, Trump, his sons Don Jr. and Eric, and his daughter Ivanka have testified in court about the Trump Organization’s business practices. The New York attorney general has accused them and their allies of fraudulently inflating the value of their real estate assets to get more favorable terms on bank loans. Ivanka is not a co-defendant, because an appeals court ruled that the statute of limitations on her alleged involvement had run out.

But the testimony for all four Trumps spelled disaster, and they may try to rectify it.

“I think on balance, it was bad for the Trump family,” legal expert Lisa Rubin told MSNBC Thursday, referring to the family’s testimonies. “But I will caveat that, saying, we expect three of those four Trumps to come back.”

Rubin explained that the questioning so far has been limited to the scope of Attorney General Letitia James’s lawsuit. Trump, Eric, and Don Jr. will likely testify again so that they can try to give more context to their previous testimony.

“[Trump’s] lawyers want to elicit testimony from all three of those male Trumps that goes beyond what the attorney general was interested in,” Rubin said. “And so they will bring them back to afford them … the latitude that they think the former president and maybe future president … should be afforded to explain himself.”

To say the Trumps’ testimonies went poorly is an understatement. They were repeatedly caught undermining their own defense. Trump, Eric, and Ivanka all had to admit they were involved in working with the organization’s financial statements.

Trump himself effectively admitted Monday that the organization’s financial statements were made with an eye to encourage favorable loans. The New York attorney general’s office revealed that Trump had signed financial documents intended to look good for banks.

The trial, which is only to set damages, has not been going well for Trump. He has been grasping at straws in an attempt to avoid accountability, using an argument the presiding judge has already deemed “worthless” and incorrectly insisting he was president in 2021.

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Well, Well, Well: Hypocrite James Comer Did Exactly What Joe Biden Did

House Oversight Chair James Comer is mad about one particular detail in Joe Biden’s finances. Turns out he’s done the exact same thing.

James Comer
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James Comer has touted the fact that Joe Biden loaned his brother $200,000 as surefire evidence of the president’s criminal wrongdoing. But a new report reveals that the Kentucky Republican has done the same thing—and more.

Comer has for months accused Biden of corruption, although he has yet to produce any evidence. In late October, he dropped a so-called “bombshell”: Biden had given his brother James Biden a $200,000 check with the words “loan repayment” on the front.

Comer insisted the check was actually proof of “shady” business practices in the Biden family, despite the fact that multiple news outlets—including conservative-leaning ones—found evidence to the contrary. What’s more, the check was from 2018, when Biden was not in office or running for president.

But as The Daily Beast pointed out in a report published Thursday, “if Comer genuinely believes these transactions clear the ‘shady business practices’ bar, he might want to consider a parallel inquiry into his own family.”

Not only did Comer also lend his brother $200,000, he did it in the sketchiest way possible, according to the report.

Comer co-owns a farming business with his brother. Their late father was also a partner. With this business, Comer and his brother have engaged in multiple land swaps over the years. The Beast details one exchange after their father’s death in January 2019:

Chad Comer bought out his brother’s half of a piece of inherited Kentucky property, paying $100,000, according to deed records in Monroe County. Five months later, James and his wife, Tamara “TJ” Comer, bought the property out in full, this time paying Chad Comer $218,000. The buyout netted Chad Comer an unexplained $18,000 above the total value in July.

In another exchange, Comer gifted his brother his share of two inherited pieces of land, with a share value of $175,000. The cost of the transaction was only $1. Comer’s brother went on to apply for a hefty tax break and then gift Comer a more valuable piece of land in return.

And as Comer likes to say so often, it’s not just about the loan itself. While he was swapping the land from his family’s farming business, Comer held multiple important roles in agriculture oversight. Before coming to Congress, Comer was a member of Kentucky’s state legislature Agriculture Committee for eight years. He also served as the Kentucky agriculture commissioner.

When he was elected to Congress in 2016, Comer was a member of the House Agriculture Committee. Two years later, he negotiated the Farm Bill, which increased federal support for American farmers. But after Comer moved his business away from farming, he also shifted his work away from agriculture oversight.

The Beast also found that Comer supposedly runs multiple businesses that do not appear to exist on paper. The company he ran with his father and brother was called Comer Land & Cattle. There are no business filings for a company with that name anywhere in Kentucky.

Comer says he has a personal agriculture company called James Comer Jr. Farms, but the Beast couldn’t find any official records for a business with that name. And when Comer purchased the land from his brother, the deal listed a third party: a shell company called Farm Team Properties, LLC, owned by Comer and his wife.

Comer listed the company on his financial disclosure statement that year, describing it as a “land management and real estate speculation company” valued between $200,000 and $500,000. But when he listed the company on his 2021 financial statement, he valued it between $500,000 and $1 million. The Beast did not find a clear explanation for the massive increase in value.

Given this information, Comer’s accusations against Biden ring particularly hollow. It would seem the wrong politician is being investigated for “shady” business dealings.

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“You’re Just Scum”: Nikki Haley Lashes Out After Swipe at Her Daughter

The Republican presidential debate is getting messy.

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Things got a little heated in Miami-Dade County Wednesday night as Republican presidential candidates began dropping bombs on one another.

During a segment of the debate focused on possible national security threats posed by TikTok, Vivek Ramaswamy thought it wise to dunk on former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s daughter.

“In the last debate, she made fun of me for joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time, so you might want to take care of your own family first,” Ramaswamy said.

“Leave my daughter out of your voice,” Haley slapped back, leaning over her lectern to draw eye contact with the entrepreneur.

The crowd booed the rest of Ramaswamy’s answer, though they weren’t loud enough to cut out Haley’s last jab at the biotech millionaire.

“You’re just scum,” she said, rolling her eyes.

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