Check Out Donald Trump’s Gross, Wishcasting Prediction About Joe Biden

“I personally don’t think he makes it,” Trump said to cheers from the audience. “I think he’s in bad shape physically.”

“Do you remember when he said, ‘I’d like to take him behind the barn’? If he took me behind the barn and I went like this,” Trump said, blowing air, “I believe he’d fall over.”

“I personally don’t think he makes it.” Trump says he doesn’t believe President Biden will survive until the election. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/PCEd02nwvI — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 6, 2023

Trump is only about four years younger than Biden, but Biden has received far more questions about whether he is capable of being president. This is despite the fact that Trump’s own slip-ups are growing increasingly common. For instance, in October, Trump mixed up Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.