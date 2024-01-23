“He’s Just Ken”: Barbie Oscar Nominations Sparks Outrage
Barbie’s Oscar nominations—and Oscar snubs—have proved the entire point of the movie.
Barbie was conspicuously absent from certain Oscar categories when the award nominations were announced Tuesday, and people are furious.
The record-setting film received a nomination for best picture, and Ryan Gosling is up for best actor in a supporting role for his admittedly iconic portrayal of Ken. But titular star Margot Robbie was nowhere to be seen in the list of best leading actress nominations, and director Greta Gerwig is not up for best director.
America Ferrera did receive a nomination for best actress in a supporting role. But still, the fact that a move about the patriarchy does not acknowledge the leading women feels a little on the nose.
Meanwhile, Oppenheimer—the other half of the massive cultural phenomenon that was “Barbenheimer”—dominated the categories with a total of 13 nominations.
Never shy about sharing their opinions, users on X (formerly Twitter) let loose on the deep irony of Ken, but not Barbie, getting an Oscar nomination about the challenges of womanhood and the dangers of toxic masculinity.