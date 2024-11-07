Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

French President Cheekily Denies Hilariously Roasting Trump

Emmanuel Macron definitely did not just troll Donald Trump.

Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump hold hands
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump won the presidential election less than 48 hours ago, and it seems that world leaders are already starting to openly mock him.  

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote a message on X Wednesday congratulating Trump for winning the presidential election. 

“Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity,” Macron wrote

Apparently, MAGA wasn’t too thrilled about the “globalist deep state’s” use of one pesky little homonym. Maybe the swarms of online trolls can be comforted with the knowledge that “conviction” in French means belief, while a criminal conviction like the one Trump has 34 of is la condamnation.

At least, that’s what a spokesperson for Macron’s communications team pointed out in an email to HuffPost, saying that the president’s comment could not possibly refer to a legal conviction.  

Unfortunately for MAGA, and, well, all of us actually, we have a lot more of this kind of thing to look forward to. Trump’s ex–national security adviser has already warned just how easy it was for foreign leaders to get the best of the former president.

In light of Trump’s new status as president-elect, the judge in his hush-money case is expected to rule on whether to toss out his criminal conviction within the next week. Maybe then he’ll go back to having no convictions at all. 

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Attorney General Hopeful Vows to Drag Bodies Through the Street

Potential Trump A.G. Mike Davis made a horrifyingly violent threat to take revenge.

Mike Davis sits behind Chuck Grassley in a congressional briefing
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/POOL

Potential Trump Cabinet appointees are trying to get into the president-elect’s good graces in disturbing ways.

Mike Davis, a right-wing activist considered a leading candidate for Trump’s attorney general, on Wednesday threatened to (legally) “drag their dead political bodies through the streets” and burn them, referring to enemies of Trump and the right.

Twitter screenshot 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 @mrddmia Here's my current mood: I want to drag their dead political bodies through the streets, burn them, and throw them off the wall. (Legally, politically, and financially, of course.) 11:34 AM · Nov 6, 2024 · 333.7K Views

The violent threat came after Davis appeared to blame Democrats for the assassination attempts on Trump.

Twitter screenshot 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 @mrddmia Fuck unity. We have the votes. And they tried to kill Trump. 11:16 AM · Nov 6, 2024 · 1.8M Views

Davis, a former clerk for Justice Neil Gorsuch who calls himself “Trump’s viceroy,” is not likely to show any restraint in exercising retribution on behalf of the president. He’s already threatened special counsel Jack Smith, who oversaw the investigation and prosecution of Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election as well as his mishandling of classified documents, to “lawyer up.”

The fact that a legal troll like Davis is considered a front-runner to head the Justice Department reveals how many conservative lawyers Trump burned through during his first term and after his attempts to cling to power following his 2020 election loss. Many of these lawyers either want nothing to do with him now, or are facing disbarment and criminal charges for their efforts to help Trump. The lawyers who have stuck around are more MAGA true believers than top conservative legal minds.

These lawyers will be tasked with tearing down any legal obstacles to Trump’s agenda as well as that of his far-right allies. These include whatever checks on the presidency exist in law, and whatever regulations stand in the way of business leaders tied to conservatism. As Davis’s post demonstrates, they will also help to bring the full force of the DOJ against Trump’s enemies.

Even if Davis isn’t picked to be the next A.G., he will undoubtedly be a part of Trump’s legal army, which will have a big agenda. There’s already talk of a mass pardon of January 6 rioters, and other Trump allies have enemies lists of their own. A plan to purge the federal workforce of those who would oppose him has already been devised, too. Thanks to the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity, Trump faces few, if any, legal constraints, and we’re about to find out what still stands in his way.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Election Victory May Lead to Another Massive Legal Win

Donald Trump may never face accountability in his hush-money case.

Donald Trump smiles while standing at a podium
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The judge in Donald Trump’s hush-money case will consider whether to dismiss the president-elect’s criminal conviction next week, CNN reported Wednesday.

Judge Juan Merchan was scheduled to decide on Trump’s sentencing for 34 counts of falsifying business records on November 26, but Trump’s victory in Tuesday’s presidential election has cast a new pall over the proceedings. Now Merchan must decide whether to do away with the case altogether.

As one might expect, Trump’s attorneys are doing everything in their power to save their client from the Big House, on the way to the White House. Trump’s entire presidential campaign was premised on staying out of prison. Now he may finally get his wish.

Trump’s attorneys are expected to file a motion to dismiss the case within the next few days, arguing that Trump should be allowed the same legal protections as a sitting president and thus be immune to state prosecution.

This decision is expected to come ahead of November 12, when Merchan was set to weigh on whether to dismiss the case in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. United States, which found that the president could not be tried for most “official conduct.”

If Merchan somehow decides not to toss the case, then Trump’s sentencing hearing will proceed as scheduled.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Steve Bannon Wants to Give MTG Terrifying Trump Cabinet Role

Steve Bannon interviewed Marjorie Taylor Greene about goals for Donald Trump’s second administration.

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles
John Moore/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s allies are already musing over a long who’s who list for Cabinet appointments in the MAGA leader’s forthcoming second administration. But one swirling rumor pictures an almost uncertainly unqualified, disruptive MAGA ally in a key post: Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as the new Homeland Security secretary.

“You’re such a fighter,” Trump ally Steve Bannon told the Georgia Republican as she appeared on his podcast War Room Wednesday. “Now, is there truth to the rumor that you’re going to take over at DHS?”

But Greene didn’t take the bait, instead positing other goals for Trump’s second term.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, Steve,” Greene said. “We’re just thrilled to have President Trump back in the White House because everyone knows what that means. 

“We’re going to dismantle the deep state. We’re going to end the weaponized government. We’re going to pardon the J6ers. That’s extremely important,” she continued. “And we are going to restore peace and prosperity back for the American people. And we’re going to end those foreign wars, and we’re going to end the climate change scam. Everything’s going to be restored. We’re so excited.”

Heading up the Department of Homeland Security would be a massive shift for the renowned chaos agent, who has spent the last year trying (and even succeeding) to oust her own party’s House speakers, ardently defending the January 6 insurrectionists who rioted through the Capitol building, and espousing conspiracy theories—including an antisemitic lie that purported a lack of federal funds to deal with the devastating hurricanes that bashed the South and another weather-related conspiracy that claimed Democrats were the masterminds behind Hurricane Helene.

She has also repeatedly attacked the man who currently holds the seat she may one day obtain: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. In January, Greene claimed she “absolutely” deserved credit for sparking the impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas, which the department at the time brushed off as little more than “political games” by Republicans.  

If, by chance, Greene does obtain the post, she would be in charge of keeping the country safe from a litany of threats, including weather-related emergencies and cyberattacks, and tasked with overseeing the nation’s immigration process.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Republican Pollster Spots How Harris Cost Herself the Election

GOP pollster Frank Luntz says one talking point in particular hurt Kamala Harris the most.

Kamala Harris speaks at a lectern
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

GOP whisperer Frank Luntz stated that Kamala Harris’s biggest weakness was her proximity to President Joe Biden.

“In the end, she decided not to differentiate herself,” Luntz said on CNN Wednesday afternoon. And you can be supportive of someone and still say, ‘I’m something different. I don’t look like him. I don’t sound like him. We have complementary points of view, but they’re not identical.’ And then she could’ve gone off and differentiated herself. Once again, it was her choice to align with Biden that tightly. Was she loyal? Absolutely. Did it hurt her in the campaign? Absolutely.”

For many, the most damning moment for Harris was her appearance on The View last month where she told the hosts that there was “not a thing that comes to mind” in regard to what she would do differently from President Biden.

Luntz may be on to something, as the vice president was politically tethered to one of the more unpopular presidents of the modern era. Biden has been criticized for lingering too long, for not setting up the next generation of party leadership for success, and not announcing sooner that he would step down after one term like he alluded to during his 2020 campaign.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Elon Musk Takes Place of One Important Person in Trump Family Photo

Why the hell is Elon Musk in the first Trump family photo after the election?

Elon Musk speaks at a lectern
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump posted a photo of the entire family clan at their estate in Mar-a-Lago, including all of the president-elect’s children, their spouses, and several grandchildren. But the photo was missing his wife, Melania, and, for some reason, included billionaire Elon Musk.

The photo was clearly meant to be celebratory, coming after Trump’s election win was confirmed, so it’s conspicuous that the former and future first lady was absent. It’s telling that Musk, who juiced the Trump campaign with millions of dollars in the past few months, is, quite literally, in the picture.

Twitter screenshot Kai Trump @KaiTrumpGolfs The whole squad (Trump family photo)

The billionaire tech CEO spent election night with Trump, showing that he is now a part of the president-elect’s inner circle. He’s already been promised a major role in the Trump administration to improve government efficiency, claiming that he can cut $2 trillion from the federal budget. Such cuts would almost certainly have negative consequences in the lives of many Americans, especially since Social Security would likely be targeted.

Musk, the world’s richest man, stands to be even richer during Trump’s presidency, with less scrutiny from government regulators and favorable treatment from his new best friend. The stock in his electric car company, Tesla, has skyrocketed in the past day. The billionaire has promised to continue his political efforts through his America PAC, meaning that Trump and his MAGA friends will have Musk’s dollars at their disposal for some time to come.

The photo perhaps is a look at who will be the public faces of the next first family. Trump’s wife, while not invisible during his first term, spent a lot of time in Trump Tower in New York and wasn’t very active during his 2024 campaign. Maybe Musk is now an honorary part of the Trump family thanks to his money and support, and maybe Melania Trump is going to focus on herself this time around. She already published a new book in the past year and disclosed a hidden support for abortion rights. Perhaps she doesn’t want the same kind of attention that she got in Trump’s first term.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Kamala Harris Gives America Last Normal Speech It’ll Hear for 4 Years

Kamala Harris has officially conceded the presidential race to Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris stands at a podium outside Howard University
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Kamala Harris delivered a speech to supporters Wednesday conceding the election to Donald Trump, the last coherent speech Americans may hear from a major politician for the foreseeable future.

In her afternoon address at Howard University, her alma mater, Harris promised to assist Trump and his team with their transition, and to “engage in a peaceful transfer of power.”

“A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results. That principle, as much as any other, distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny,” Harris said. “And anyone who seeks the public trust should honor it.”

Trump notably has not honored that important principle, as he falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him and has yet to admit he lost the race. Tuesday night, the president-elect gave a particularly dark, unwieldy victory speech, and thanks to 72 million Americans, we will likely hear similar speeches for the next four years.

“We owe loyalty not to a president or a party, but to the Constitution of the United States. And loyalty to our conscience, and to our God,” Harris said.

“While I concede the election,” she continued, “I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign.”

She urged her supporters to continue fighting for women’s bodily autonomy and against Republicans who would see it handed back to the states and legislated into oblivion. She also called on supporters to continue the fight against gun violence, in schools and on the streets.

“Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn’t mean we won’t win,” she said. “Don’t ever give up.”

Watch her full speech here.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Here’s How Badly Harris Lost Young Men

How did Kamala Harris lose young male voters by this much?

Kamala Harris stands at a podium
Chris duMond/Getty Images

Donald Trump and his authoritarian vision for the country swept to power on Tuesday. While several demographics played into the Republican takeover, a survey of 120,000 voters conducted by the Associated Press found that young men played a critical role in his win, voting decisively for the MAGA leader.

Men between the ages of 18 and 29 turned away from Democrats in droves, shattering illusions that Gen Z—a cohort that statistically reads fewer books, comprehends less information, and predominantly gets their news from social media—skews more progressive than previous generations. The key demographic of young men has shifted nearly 30 points to the right since 2020, when they voted for President Joe Biden by a margin of 15 percent, according to the AP.

Millennial men also continued the growing trend of deference toward Trump at the ballot box. In 2020, men between the ages of 24 and 39 voted for President Joe Biden by a margin of 20 percentage points, according to data from the Pew Research Center. Even that result was a radical shift from the demographic’s politics four years earlier, an increase of eight percentage points in Trump’s favor from 2016.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Young women also veered in favor of the “grab ‘em by the pussy” rapist, though less so than men. The Associated Press data found that women ages 18–29 shifted to the right by 14 percentage points on Tuesday, voting for Harris by a margin of 18 percent (down from 32 percent for Biden in 2020).

The most ardent Trump supporters among women remained white women, with a majority of the voting bloc—52 percent—casting their ballots for the convicted adulterer, Jeffrey Epstein confidante, and proud abortion rights destroyer.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Steve Bannon Reveals First Agencies on Trump’s Chopping Block

Donald Trump’s biggest ally is naming targets in a second Trump term.

Steve Bannon after he was released from prison (He looks bad)
Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Steve Bannon holds a press conference after his release from prison on October 29.

Steve Bannon told us he was feeling “empowered” after his release from prison last week. It’s quite obvious he means it.

Hours after Donald Trump’s victory, the former Trump campaign official and self-described “political prisoner” went on an angry rant, during which he revealed what very well may be the first targets in Trump’s second term.

“You stole the 2020 election.… This entire phony thing is getting swept out,” Bannon said. “Biden’s getting swept out. Kamala Harris is getting swept out. MSNBC is getting swept out. The Justice Department is getting swept out. The FBI is getting swept out. You people suck, OK?! And now you’re going to pay the price for trying to destroy this country.”

Bannon went on to say that Democrats and their institutions “don’t deserve any respect, you don’t deserve any empathy, and you don’t deserve any pity.… You deserve what we call rough Roman justice, and we’re prepared to give it to you.”

These chilling threats come from a man who was just released from a Connecticut federal correctional institution Tuesday after serving four months for contempt of Congress. In 2021, Bannon refused to comply with the House January 6 committee’s probe into the insurrection, failing to produce requested documents and to comply with a subpoena. He was convicted in 2022.

Bannon still faces criminal charges in New York state court, where he allegedly scammed donors who pledged money toward constructing the U.S.-Mexico border wall. The trial is set for December. The 70-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Jack Smith Is About to Sign His Own Walking Papers on Trump Cases

Donald Trump’s lawyers are plotting to fire Jack Smith. They might not have to.

Jack Smith and Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump might not even have to fire special counsel Jack Smith on day one—the Justice Department might do that for him.

With Trump winning the election Tuesday, Department of Justice officials now say they may give up on trying to litigate Smith’s cases against the president-elect in weeks to come, two people familiar with the situation told NBC News.

CNN’s chief legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid also reported Wednesday that department officials and Smith himself are “looking for ways to wind this down,” meaning that both the classified documents case and the election interference case could be dead in the water.

This comes after Trump and his allies continue to threaten Smith.

“To Jack Smith and your team: It is time to look forward to a new chapter in your legal careers as these politically motivated charges against President Trump hit a wall,” wrote Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in a post on X early Wednesday.

Trump has previously not only vowed to fire Smith “within two seconds” but also threatened to deport him.

“Jack Smith should be considered mentally deranged, and he should be thrown out of the country,” Trump said in late October.

Once Trump assumes office, it won’t just be Smith’s role on the chopping block. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon threatened Tuesday to make the Justice Department “pay the price for trying to destroy this country.” Trump will also have the opportunity to remake the entire department in his image.

As explained in Project 2025, a Justice Department under Trump may take on such issues as “enforc[ing] existing federal law that prohibits mailing abortifacients,” stopping people from traveling to receive abortions, scrapping Title IX protections, “aggressively deploy[ing] the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)” charges against Trump’s perceived political enemies, and “enforc[ing] the death penalty.”

To do so, Trump would appoint an attorney general to replace Merrick Garland, who would fall in line behind the strongman. Judge Aileen Cannon’s name has been thrown into the mix as just that person.

“I think he’s looking for somebody who’s totally obsequious,” said Ty Cobb, a former Trump administration lawyer. “In the Justice Department, he really wants somebody there who will do his bidding.”

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington