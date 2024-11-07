French President Cheekily Denies Hilariously Roasting Trump
Emmanuel Macron definitely did not just troll Donald Trump.
Donald Trump won the presidential election less than 48 hours ago, and it seems that world leaders are already starting to openly mock him.
French President Emmanuel Macron wrote a message on X Wednesday congratulating Trump for winning the presidential election.
“Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity,” Macron wrote.
Apparently, MAGA wasn’t too thrilled about the “globalist deep state’s” use of one pesky little homonym. Maybe the swarms of online trolls can be comforted with the knowledge that “conviction” in French means belief, while a criminal conviction like the one Trump has 34 of is la condamnation.
At least, that’s what a spokesperson for Macron’s communications team pointed out in an email to HuffPost, saying that the president’s comment could not possibly refer to a legal conviction.
Unfortunately for MAGA, and, well, all of us actually, we have a lot more of this kind of thing to look forward to. Trump’s ex–national security adviser has already warned just how easy it was for foreign leaders to get the best of the former president.
In light of Trump’s new status as president-elect, the judge in his hush-money case is expected to rule on whether to toss out his criminal conviction within the next week. Maybe then he’ll go back to having no convictions at all.