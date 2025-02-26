JD Vance Torn to Shreds in Hilarious Ohio Newspaper Op-Ed
The paper sarcastically lauded the vice president as having “really done Ohio proud.”
Vice President JD Vance’s hometown paper is not impressed by his first few weeks in a “nondescript role as an appendage in the Trump-Musk administration,” the Ohio Capital Journal wrote in a seething op-ed Tuesday, tearing Vance apart as a “lapdog vice-president.”
Clearly infuriated by her fellow statesmen, reporter Marilou Johanek listed Vance’s notable accolades as vice president so far, among them being rebuked by the Pope and outraging NATO allies.
“The last thing the world needs now is a U.S. vice-president trashing eighty years of foreign policy with America’s closest and most enduring friends,” Johanek wrote, referring to Vance’s meeting with the leader of Germany’s far-right nationalist AfD party, which German courts have ruled is a threat to democracy.
The Ohio native then slammed European leaders for “hiding behind ugly Soviet-era words like ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’” in a tone-deaf speech that will likely further strain U.S.-Europe relations.
“Vance, the shameless election denier in service to an authoritarian regime lawlessly dismantling a democratic republic, had the towering audacity and historical blindness to lecture his European audience on democracy,” Johanek wrote.
The author of Hillbilly Elegy, a memoir about growing up poor in Appalachia, Vance credits much of his identity—both political and personal—to his Rust Belt roots. He ran on the promise of bringing jobs and prosperity back to Middle America, but clearly hasn’t made the region very proud. Vance was one of the least popular vice presidential picks in history, according to polls.
“Vance has been doing us proud by attacking friends, embracing enemies, insulting humanitarians, drawing papal ire, and pontificating laughably on what makes a man a man. Seriously, what is wrong with J.D.?” Johanek concluded, asking what most of the country is wondering, too.
Read the full op-ed here.