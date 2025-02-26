Skip Navigation
Marin Scotten/
/

JD Vance Torn to Shreds in Hilarious Ohio Newspaper Op-Ed

The paper sarcastically lauded the vice president as having “really done Ohio proud.”

JD Vance sits in the Oval Office during Donald Trump's meeting with Emmanuel Macron
Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance’s hometown paper is not impressed by his first few weeks in a “nondescript role as an appendage in the Trump-Musk administration,” the Ohio Capital Journal wrote in a seething op-ed Tuesday, tearing Vance apart as a “lapdog vice-president.”

Clearly infuriated by her fellow statesmen, reporter Marilou Johanek listed Vance’s notable accolades as vice president so far, among them being rebuked by the Pope and outraging NATO allies.

“The last thing the world needs now is a U.S. vice-president trashing eighty years of foreign policy with America’s closest and most enduring friends,” Johanek wrote, referring to Vance’s meeting with the leader of Germany’s far-right nationalist AfD party, which German courts have ruled is a threat to democracy.

The Ohio native then slammed European leaders for “hiding behind ugly Soviet-era words like ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’” in a tone-deaf speech that will likely further strain U.S.-Europe relations.

“Vance, the shameless election denier in service to an authoritarian regime lawlessly dismantling a democratic republic, had the towering audacity and historical blindness to lecture his European audience on democracy,” Johanek wrote.

The author of Hillbilly Elegy, a memoir about growing up poor in Appalachia, Vance credits much of his identity—both political and personal—to his Rust Belt roots. He ran on the promise of bringing jobs and prosperity back to Middle America, but clearly hasn’t made the region very proud. Vance was one of the least popular vice presidential picks in history, according to polls.

“Vance has been doing us proud by attacking friends, embracing enemies, insulting humanitarians, drawing papal ire, and pontificating laughably on what makes a man a man. Seriously, what is wrong with J.D.?” Johanek concluded, asking what most of the country is wondering, too.

Read the full op-ed here.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Press Secretary Crashes Out When Asked About New DOGE Chief

Karoline Leavitt had few answers when asked about the newly announced administrator.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters outside the White House
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Up until yesterday, seemingly no one knew that Amy Gleason, a low-profile first term Trump official with experience in health care tech, was the acting administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). As of two weeks ago, attorneys for the Justice Department didn’t know, and as of Monday, DOGE staffers didn’t know.

But by Tuesday afternoon, when Gleason’s appointment was first publicly announced, the Trump administration was busy cooking up a flimsy explanation as to how she had actually been fronting the organization for weeks.

“Amy Gleason has been the DOGE administrator for quite some time, I believe several weeks, maybe a month, I’m not actually sure of the specific timeline,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press conference Wednesday morning. “She’s a career official. She’s doing her job as the administrator of this organization.”

“I know everybody is very interested in her name and who she is and what she does. There’s a lot of people who work for the federal government, they’re just trying to do their jobs and that’s what she’s doing,” she said.

But Leavitt couldn’t provide any clarity for why DOGE staffers were equally surprised to hear that Gleason—and not Elon Musk, the very high-profile DOGE chair who was appointed by Donald Trump to serve as a special government employee—had been tapped to run the group.

“You’d have to ask them. They’re clearly unaware. I don’t know,” Leavitt said, also seemingly unaware herself.

Leavitt then falsely claimed that Gleason’s appointment had been common knowledge for weeks, and that the Trump administration had been completely “transparent” about her appointment. (As of Wednesday, Gleason’s LinkedIn had still not been updated to reflect her new role.)

“Everybody knew and we said who she was to all of you because you are hounds in the media who are so obsessed with this for some reason,” Leavitt told reporters in response to a question regarding if Gleason’s appointment had even been announced to DOGE employees. “There are so many bigger things in the world than who the DOGE administrator is.”

But knowing who runs DOGE is important. So far, Musk’s team has gained access to and gutted portions of the CDC, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Education, Commerce, Defense, and Energy Departments, the EPA, FEMA, NOAA, USAID, and, among other agencies, the Federal Aviation Administration, even as the nation experiences an unprecedented uptick in critical aviation crashes.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Here’s How Much Elon Musk Pocketed in Government Funding Before DOGE

Elon Musk is a greedy welfare billionaire.

Elon Musk waves while holding an Air Force One stuffed toy.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, owes much of his wealth to government funding, even as he pledges to slash billions with his Department of Government Efficiency initiative.  

A new Washington Post report found that the tech mogul/fascism enthusiast built his fortune from $38 billion in government contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits going back more than 20 years. Musk’s companies received at least $6.3 billion in commitments from state and local governments in 2024 alone, and this is likely an undercount. 

The total amount of government funding that Musk has received is likely much higher, given that federal funding related to defense and intelligence projects is often classified. For example, Musk’s company SpaceX has a contract to build spy satellites from the National Reconnaissance Office, an intelligence agency tasked with building satellites for national defense. That contract is reportedly worth $1.8 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

According to the Post, Musk’s companies have close to a dozen other local grants, tax credits, and reimbursements whose costs are not publicly known. Musk also has 52 ongoing contracts with seven government agencies—including the Department of Defense, the General Services Administration, and NASA—that could pay his companies $11.8 billion in the next few years.  

Tesla has been a major beneficiary of federal and state government funding, receiving $11.4 billion in regulatory credits meant to boost electric cars. Tesla sales have been helped by a $7,500 tax credit for buyers of electric vehicles too. 

The electric car company may not have even survived without government help: When Musk took over as CEO of Tesla in 2008, he pressed the Department of Energy for a low-interest loan for the company, which was then cash-poor. A $465 million loan would arrive two years later, allowing Tesla to build its first luxury electric sedan and buy a factory in California. 

“Tesla would not have survived without the loan,” said one former high-level Tesla employee, who spoke to the Post anonymously. “It was a critical loan at a critical time.”

As Musk rails against government fraud and waste (and gets it wrong), he would do well to remember how much he has benefited from taxpayer funds. Or he might appreciate it all too well, and his DOGE efforts may be focused on getting as much money as possible from the government while gutting pesky regulations and investigations into himself and his companies. He’s either a hypocrite, a fool, or both, living the life of a greedy welfare billionaire.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Jeff Bezos Reveals Sick MAGA Takeover of Washington Post

Bezos has announced a repulsive new rule on which opinions are allowed at the Post—and which aren't.

Jeff Bezos speaks while making hand gestures
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Billionaire Trump surrogate and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos announced on Wednesday that the Post’s opinion section will only accept some opinions.

On Wednesday, Bezos posted on X what he told the Post opinion desk staff.

“We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others,” Bezos wrote on X. “There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job.I am of America and for America, and proud to be so. Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else. Freedom is ethical—it minimizes coercion—and practical—it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity.”

Bezos went on to note that opinion editor David Shipley left the paper in light of the new changes.

“I offered David Shipley, whom I greatly admire, the opportunity to lead this new chapter. I suggested to him that if the answer wasn’t ‘hell yes,’ then it had to be ‘no.’ After careful consideration, David decided to step away. This is a significant shift, it won’t be easy, and it will require 100% commitment—I respect his decision. We’ll be searching for a new Opinion Editor to own this new direction.

“I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America. I also believe these viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinion. I’m excited for us together to fill that void,” he concluded.

This announcement is the culmination of Bezos’s blatant attempts to align the Post with the political party currently in power. CEO and publisher Will Lewis led a controversial revamp of the newsroom, after which the paper decided to conveniently end presidential endorsements last year. On top of that, there was the paper’s painfully ironic slogan change, Bezos’s front-row appearance at Trump’s inauguration, and the Post’s suppression of an advertisement critical of Elon Musk just last week. Now there’s a public pledge in favor of capitalism and against whatever Bezos thinks “personal liberties” are (likely another thinly veiled shot at “wokeness” and “DEI”).

This decision has been met with glee from conservatives and shock and disgust from just about everyone else.

“What the actual fuck,” Post columnist Phil Bump wrote.

“Massive encroachment by Jeff Bezos into The Washington Post’s opinion section today—makes clear dissenting views will not be published or tolerated there,” said Jeff Stein, The Washington Post’s head economics reporter. “I still have not felt encroachment on my journalism on the news side of coverage, but if Bezos tries interfering with the news side I will be quitting immediately and letting you know.”

“This guy actually writes ‘freedom is ethical—it minimizes coercion’ in a letter about how he’s now dictating what staff can write about,” former Post staffer Christopher Ingraham wrote on X.

“Democracy dies in exchange for billionaire kickbacks” Indivisible Guide’s Leah Greenberg wrote on X. “A disgusting, gutless decision from Bezos that will go down in the history books as a textbook example of anticipatory obedience.”

The impact of this decision on the Post’s opinion staff and subscribers is yet to be seen.

Marin Scotten/
/

Elon Musk Is Already Using His New Power to Make Himself Even Richer

Elon Musk is literally capitalizing on the recent plane crashes.

Elon Musk smiles and holds up his fists while seated onstage at CPAC
Dominic Gwinn/AFP/Getty Images

As he works to slash millions in federal spending, Elon Musk is boosting his own company through yet another government contract, this time at the disaster-ridden Federal Aviation Administration.

Following a number of high-profile plane crashes—including the first fatal crash involving a commercial airliner in over a decade—the FAA agreed to use Musk’s Starlink internet terminals to help manage U.S. airspace.

Three terminals are already being tested in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and at two separate sites in Alaska, according to an FAA post on X, which Musk also owns.

“Alaska has long had issues with reliable weather information for the aviation community. The 2024 FAA reauthorization required the FAA to fix telecommunications connections to fix those needs,” the post reads.

Starlink will eventually deploy 4,000 terminals across the country over the course of 12 to 18 months.

The contract announcement, first reported by Bloomberg, comes just days after Musk fired hundreds of FAA employees as part of his government-wide purge of federal workers through the Department of Government Efficiency.

Verizon has a similar 15-year contract with the FAA, which Musk believes “is putting air travelers at serious risk,” he wrote on X. What is more likely to put air travelers at risk, however, is sacking some 400 FAA personnel, many of whom worked in critical safety roles.

SpaceX’s deal with the FAA is just the latest of Musk’s business ventures to be overseen by the federal government. The billionaire’s companies, namely SpaceX and Tesla, also have a hand in NASA, the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, and other agencies. Over the last 10 years, SpaceX and Tesla were awarded at at least $18 billion in federal contracts, ABC News reported.

The contract has likely been in the works for several weeks. Following the plane crash that killed 67 people near Washington, D.C., which Donald Trump blamed on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, Musk spoke with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy about remaking American airspace and doing it “quickly,” CNBC reported.

“He thinks differently than I think probably a lot of us do, but he has access to the best technological people, the best engineers in the world,” Duffy said of Musk at an event earlier this month.

“Thinks differently” is one way of putting it.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Ramps Up Dangerous Attacks on Media in Bizarre Rant

Donald Trump is using the presidency to go after people he thinks are mean to him.

Donald Trump smiles while seated at his desk in the Oval Office
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump is working on bullying his way out of public criticism.

In an alarming Truth Social post Wednesday morning, the president threatened to wield his attorneys against those who criticize him, and even proposed making a “nice new law” that would infringe on Americans’ First Amendment rights.

“As a President who is being given credit for having the Best Opening Month of any President in history, quite naturally, here come the Fake books and stories with the so-called ‘anonymous,’ or ‘off the record,’ quotes,” Trump posted. “At some point I am going to sue some of these dishonest authors and book publishers, or even media in general, to find out whether or not these ‘anonymous sources’ even exist, which they largely do not.

“They are made up, defamatory fiction, and a big price should be paid for this blatant dishonesty,” he continued. “I’ll do it as a service to our Country. Who knows, maybe we will create some NICE NEW LAW!!!”

Suing people has always been a part of Trump’s business ethos, but unfortunately for him, the U.S. Constitution protects anonymous speech—a text that was, itself, adopted in part due to the practice. Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay jointly wrote under the pen name “Publius” while publishing the Federalist Papers, their opus to promote the ratification of the Constitution.

It was not immediately clear if it was one author or several that set Trump out to publicly scorn them on his social media platform, but the threat comes on the heels of Michael Wolff’s latest exposé on the MAGA leader, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, an 18-month reporting journey drudging up behind-the-scenes details from Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, which published Tuesday. The book reportedly holds salacious details, including that the far-right politico was “on the verge of cracking” after the July assassination attempt, that first lady Melania Trump allegedly “fucking hates” her husband, and that Trump feared he was going to die on a private jet owned by Jeffrey Epstein. It also covers Trump’s hot and cold relationship with conservative news mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Trump has lambasted Wolff, who has previously written several bestsellers on the real estate mogul’s political rise, as a “total loser.” In a statement to the Daily Beast this week, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung torched Wolff as a “lying sack of shit.”

“Wolff says he has sources, but he doesn’t have them, it’s a LIE, as is the case with many so-called ‘journalists.’ If he has sources, let them be revealed. Watch, it will never happen,” Trump posted on Sunday.

In defense of his first bombshell exposé of Trump—Fire and Fury—Wolff claimed that he had spoken to upward of 200 sources to build the text and had accumulated dozens of hours’ worth of interviews to back up his writing.

But Trump’s covert warning to those in the publishing realm also comes on the heels of a flurry of attacks by his administration on the press at large. On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the administration would take control of the White House press pool, hand-selecting which outlets are allowed access to the president and possibly replacing reporters from legacy publications with podcasters.

The White House Correspondents’ Association, which has handled press pool coverage since its founding in 1914, said that the decision “tears at the independence of a free press.”

And earlier this month, the Trump administration banned the Associated Press from accessing Air Force One and the Oval Office on the basis that the newswire chose to continue referring to the recently renamed “Gulf of America” as the “Gulf of Mexico” for its global audience.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Plummets Amid DOGE Takeover

There’s a growing resistance against Musk’s fascist hijacking of the government.

Elon Musk wears sunglasses and a black MAGA hat and holds a chainsaw on the CPAC stage. Behind him, a screen reads "DOGE Update."
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s net worth dropped by $22.2 billion on Tuesday, suggesting that the markets don’t have nearly as much confidence in Musk and Trump’s DOGE slashing and grabbing as they do. This is the fourth-largest one-day drop in net worth for the billionaire, according to Bloomberg.

The losses are most visible in the European market for Musk’s Tesla company. Tesla sales were cut in half in January as Musk’s international political meddling grows increasingly unpopular across the continent. In the United States, Tesla shares fell by 8.4 percent, sending the company’s market value under $1 trillion for the first time in months.

A strong market was one of Trump’s biggest campaign promises. But his actions since then—particularly his proximity and deference to Musk—have only led to more instability.

Read more at Bloomberg.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Posts Disturbing AI Video Imagining “Trump Gaza”

This is as creepy as it gets.

Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Miniser Benjamin Netanyahu stand in the White House. Both smile and Trump gives a thuumbs up.
Avi Ohayon(GPO)/Handout/Anadolu/Getty Images

Donald Trump shared a bizarre AI-generated video to his social media accounts late Tuesday night showing a disturbing future for Gaza.

The video, shared to Trump’s Truth Social and Instagram accounts, imagines the Palestinian territory full of resorts, Dubai-like skyscrapers, a luxury Trump hotel, a giant golden statue of the president, and bearded, bikini-clad belly dancers. An upbeat dance song plays in the background with the lyrics “Donald Trump will set you free, bringing the light for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here. Trump Gaza shining bright, golden future, a brand new light.”

Tech mogul and fascism enthusiast Elon Musk shows up in the video multiple times, enjoying food and throwing cash at Gaza residents. Trump is shown dancing with a belly dancer and lounging poolside, shirtless, with Israeli prime minister and wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump has floated a plan for the United States to take over Gaza and transfer its Palestinian population to neighboring countries Egypt and Jordan, which they have rejected along with U.S. allies in Europe. Israel’s brutal military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians and left most of the territory’s infrastructure in ruins.

The video is a disgusting look at Trump’s imagination for a territory currently experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe caused by U.S. support for Israel’s war in the form of military aid and tax dollars. Now Trump wants to expel Palestinians who have already lost their homes twice before to fulfill his sick development fantasies.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Elon Musk Loses It as Three Judges Block Trump Orders

Musk is declaring a war on the judiciary amid all of the Trump administration’s setbacks in court.

Elon Musk puts his chin in his hand and looks forlorn. He is seated on the CPAC stage and wearing a black MAGA hat, giant black sunglasses, and all black clothes.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Elon Musk posted through the pain as he watched America’s checks and balances system spoil his plans in real time. 

On Tuesday, three different judges rejected three core Trump policies in the span of 90 minutes. Judge Loren AliKhan issued a preliminary injunction that stops the Trump administration from freezing federal grants and loans indefinitely, saying that Trump’s freeze was “irrational, imprudent, and precipitated a nationwide crisis.”

Judge Amir Ali ordered the Trump administration to pay foreign aid-related money owed to government contractors and nonprofit groups by Wednesday night, saying that Trump’s authority was “not limitless”  And finally, Judge Jamal Whitehead issued his own preliminary injunction blocking Trump’s refugee ban. 

These successive constitutional losses sent the South African billionaire into a frenzy. 

“What is the point of having democratic elections if unelected activist ‘judges’ can override the clear will of the people?” Musk wrote in response to Whitehead’s injunction. “Well, that’s no democracy at all!”

“If ANY judge ANYWHERE can block EVERY Presidential order EVERYWHERE, we do NOT have democracy, we have TYRANNY of the JUDICIARY,” he continued, complaining about a judiciary system that conservatives had no issue with when they happened to block Biden orders.

He also began to exchange posts with El Salvador’s authoritarian leader Nayib Bukele, who himself carried out a judicial purge to gain more power. 

“Unfortunately, as President Bukele eloquently articulates, there is no other option,” Musk wrote. “We must impeach to save democracy.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Federal Judge Blasts Trump’s “Ill-Conceived” Funding Freeze

Judge Loren AliKhan continued to prevent the Office of Management and Budget from freezing money already appropriated by Congress.

donald Trump squints behind a microphone
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A federal judge extended a block on the Office of Management and Budget’s sweeping order to freeze trillions in congressionally appropriated funds to federal agencies.

Judge Loren AliKhan sided Tuesday with a coalition of nonprofits that had sued the government over the budget freeze, describing the potential fallout of the Trump administration’s interference as “economically catastrophic” and in some cases “fatal” for the group that brought the case.

“In the simplest terms, the freeze was ill-conceived from the beginning,” AliKhan wrote in her ruling. “Defendants either wanted to pause up to $3 trillion in federal spending practically overnight, or they expected each federal agency to review every single one of its grants, loans, and funds for compliance in less than twenty-four hours. The breadth of that command is almost unfathomable.”

The extension is yet another blow to Donald Trump’s efforts to shrink federal spending. The coalition, which consisted of the National Council of Nonprofits, the American Public Health Association, Main Street Alliance, and SAGE, had asked the court to halt the freeze on the basis that OMB does not have the authority to unilaterally shutter funding to hundreds of agencies that have already had their spending approved by Congress.

The spending suspension would have impacted upward of 2,600 accounts across the government and paused the distributions of tens of billions of dollars to programs across the nation unless those agencies proved that their funding initiatives fell in line with his agenda.

The Trump administration gave federal agencies mere hours to prove that their programs did not promote or support elements that Trump has derided as “woke” ideology, including “environmental justice,” abortion, DEI initiatives, and “woke gender” programs, or provide services to “illegal aliens,” in order to tap back into the cashflow, according to an OMB memo.

Programs that were expected to be impacted by the ax included infrastructure initiatives, housing assistance, disaster relief, educational programs, grants for suicide-prevention efforts, including the suicide lifeline, money for rural hospitals, opioid prevention funding, and HIV/AIDS treatment.

AliKhan had previously issued a temporary restraining order on the freeze but ultimately agreed with the nonprofits that the government “may be crossing a constitutional line” in attempting to completely choke Congress’s purse strings.

“The scope of power OMB seeks to claim is ‘breathtaking,’ and its ramifications are massive,” wrote AliKhan. “Because there is no clear statutory hook for this broad assertion of power, plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits of this claim.”

In her ruling, AliKhan pointed to a “mountain of evidence” brought by the nonprofit coalition that showed “even the threat of a funding freeze was enough to send countless organizations into complete disarray.” Furthermore, she wrote that the Trump administration could not provide a “reasonable explanation for why they needed to freeze all federal financial assistance in less than a day to ‘safeguard valuable taxpayer resources.’”

But while turning off the flow of federal cash streams appeared to be “alarmingly easy” for Trump officials, AliKhan noted that turning them back on has “proven much more difficult.”

