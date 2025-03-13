Pete Hegseth Moves to Replace Military’s Lawyers for Chilling Reason

The overhaul will consist of retraining military lawyers so that their legal advice to commanders will allow for more aggressive tactics and more leniency on charging soldiers with battlefield crimes. Parlatore has reportedly said that JAG officers get too involved in decision-making and don’t exercise discretion in their prosecutions.

Parlatore and Hegseth view JAGs as too restrictive on rules of engagement, and don’t like the interpretation of law that soldiers need to identify a target having a weapon before opening fire. Hegseth has also stressed the need to bring back a “warrior ethos” because he thinks the military has gone soft.

Hegseth referred to military lawyers as “jagoffs” in his book The War on Warriors, saying that restrictions on the laws of armed conflict were too high for soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan, which aided the enemy. While a Fox News host in Trump’s first term, Hegseth successfully appealed to Trump to pardon U.S. soldiers accused of committing war crimes, including Gallagher.