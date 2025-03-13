Pete Hegseth Moves to Replace Military’s Lawyers for Chilling Reason
Donald Trump’s defense secretary has some seriously troubling plans for the U.S. military.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is taking aim at the military’s legal system, specifically the judge advocate general’s corps, in order to relax the rules of war.
The Guardian reports that Hegseth is nominating new judge advocate generals, or JAGs, to replace the ones he fired last month, which will kick off an overhaul of the system. Hegseth has chosen his personal lawyer, former Navy Officer Tim Parlatore, to oversee the effort. Parlatore defended President Trump in his classified documents trial and former Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher on war crimes charges, and will continue to run his private practice at the same time.
The overhaul will consist of retraining military lawyers so that their legal advice to commanders will allow for more aggressive tactics and more leniency on charging soldiers with battlefield crimes. Parlatore has reportedly said that JAG officers get too involved in decision-making and don’t exercise discretion in their prosecutions.
Parlatore and Hegseth view JAGs as too restrictive on rules of engagement, and don’t like the interpretation of law that soldiers need to identify a target having a weapon before opening fire. Hegseth has also stressed the need to bring back a “warrior ethos” because he thinks the military has gone soft.
Hegseth referred to military lawyers as “jagoffs” in his book The War on Warriors, saying that restrictions on the laws of armed conflict were too high for soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan, which aided the enemy. While a Fox News host in Trump’s first term, Hegseth successfully appealed to Trump to pardon U.S. soldiers accused of committing war crimes, including Gallagher.
Hegseth’s actions are ominous and disturbing, especially considering that he thinks very little of the Geneva Conventions on human rights. The fact that he faces his own sexual assault allegations also casts a shadow on his planned legal overhaul, as prosecuting sexual abuse in the military has long been a major problem. It seems that he thinks that there is no problem with U.S. soldiers committing war crimes, as long as America is “tough.”