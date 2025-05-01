Mike Waltz Was Sucking Up to Trump All Day Before News of His Firing
Mike Waltz, the man behind that disastrous Signalgate group chat, spent the last 24 hours praising Trump. Now, he’s getting sacked.
Mike Waltz spent his last moments as national security adviser publicly singing the praises of the man who decided to fire him.
Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong will both be leaving the Trump administration after a short tenure marked by blunders and controversy, particularly the first Signalgate group chat, which Waltz created.
Waltz’s first outpouring of flattery for the man expected to fire him came at the 100 Days Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, in which each Trump Cabinet member went around the table and shared one thing they loved about their fearless leader.
“Mr. President, the last four years the world experienced a total lack of zero leadership under Biden. And then we’ve had 100 days of your leadership,” Waltz fawned. “With respect, with strength, starting with ‘there’ll be all hell to pay.’”
Waltz kept this song and dance up into the next day.
“This is leadership at its finest led by our commander-in-chief, who loves the troops and they love him. Secretary Hegseth leading from the front … We’re 100 days in and they are talking about modernizing the army, counterdrone electronic warfare, getting our troops the things they need rapidly, cutting through the bureaucracy, consolidating a lot of these commands,” Waltz rambled on Fox News Thursday morning. “This is exactly what our modern force needs.”
While it’s unclear when Waltz became aware of his firing, it’s obvious that the compliments didn’t save him. Waltz and Wong are expected to be out by the end of the day.