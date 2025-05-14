Trump Cedes Ground to China as He Bans All Work on G20 Summit

“I would bring it back to, ‘Why is John Ewing trying to relate me to Donald Trump and saying the city is in chaos?’” Stothert said. “Donald Trump has not called me and asked me for advice.”

Stothert has tried to distance herself from the Trump administration, which she initially supported. During an appearance on the daily podcast Omapod earlier this month, she said, “I can honestly say as a Republican, I don’t like everything [Trump’s] doing and decisions he’s making. I wish he’d slow down on a lot of these decisions he’s making. I don’t advise the president.”

This election indicated that Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district, which handily backed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election, is emerging as one of the most contested battlegrounds for control of the U.S. House in the coming midterms. Republican Representative Don Bacon’s term will be up, and he will be forced to decide whether he will run for reelection in a district that includes the “Blue Dot” of Omaha.