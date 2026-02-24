Kamala Harris Completely Fails to Read the Room on 2028
Seriously?
The 2028 presidential election could see a painfully familiar face return to the campaign trail.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris told podcaster Sharon McMahon on Tuesday that she has not yet ruled out the possibility of yet another presidential campaign.
“Will you run again?” asked McMahon, plainly.
“I haven’t decided,” Harris said.
“You’re still thinking about it?” McMahon pressed.
“I might,” Harris offered.
Harris served as California’s senator from 2017 to 2021, when she was sworn in as the first female vice president alongside Joe Biden.
She has failed twice to enter the White House on her own terms. She dropped her first presidential bid in late 2019 due to low polling numbers and dwindling financial resources. Harris’s luck changed drastically in 2024, when the Democratic National Committee formally backed her as their candidate of choice to face off against Donald Trump—though her campaign blitz, which was sabotaged in part by Biden’s reluctance to leave office, wasn’t enough. Harris ultimately lost that election by more than two million votes.
A secret postmortem of Harris’s performance by the DNC found that her major issue with voters stemmed from Biden’s poor handling of Israel’s massacre in Gaza and her own refusal to break with him on it, a policy choice that fundamentally soured support from progressives and young voters.
The DNC report has been under lock and key since the loss, but details of its findings became public on Sunday after staffers with the pro-Palestinian IMEU Policy Project met with the project’s authors in a closed-door meeting.
“The DNC shared with us that their own data also found that policy was, in their words, a ‘net-negative’ in the 2024 election,” Hamid Bendass, a spokesperson for the IMEU Policy Project, told Axios.
The Democratic Party further incensed Gaza’s sympathizers when it rebuked a request to feature a pro-Palestinian speaker at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. In lieu of a dedicated activist to call for an end to the genocide, the DNC had major party figureheads, such as Biden and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, make quick mention of the ongoing conflict, while efforts to cover up mass protests of the American-funded atrocities quietly took place behind the scenes.
Two years on, the scene is shaping up in an all too familiar way: Pro-Israel groups have already spent millions funding the 2026 Democratic primaries, and Trump and his allies chip away at a plan to redevelop Gaza into a Dubai-style luxury resort.